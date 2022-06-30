ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in California, Maryland metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in California-Lexington Park, MD metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 22 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#22. Bushwood, MD

- 1-year price change: +$27,049 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,653 (+41.3%)

- Typical home value: $337,323 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Chaptico, MD

- 1-year price change: +$28,759 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,803 (+38.2%)

- Typical home value: $295,966 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Great Mills, MD

- 1-year price change: +$32,262 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,488 (+40.6%)

- Typical home value: $337,460 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#19. California, MD

- 1-year price change: +$32,372 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,424 (+37.1%)

- Typical home value: $352,603 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Lexington Park, MD

- 1-year price change: +$33,540 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,966 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $339,866 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Valley Lee, MD

- 1-year price change: +$33,725 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,559 (+34.4%)

- Typical home value: $419,855 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Clements, MD

- 1-year price change: +$34,697 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,107 (+40.3%)

- Typical home value: $411,028 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Ridge, MD

- 1-year price change: +$35,166 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,192 (+33.7%)

- Typical home value: $424,952 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Park Hall, MD

- 1-year price change: +$36,062 (+10.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,906 (+37.0%)

- Typical home value: $366,340 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Callaway, MD

- 1-year price change: +$37,477 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,713 (+37.7%)

- Typical home value: $397,149 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Avenue, MD

- 1-year price change: +$38,342 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,513 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $393,968 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Drayden, MD

- 1-year price change: +$38,456 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,004 (+32.8%)

- Typical home value: $481,334 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Mechanicsville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$38,914 (+11.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,594 (+39.0%)

- Typical home value: $394,156 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Saint Inigoes, MD

- 1-year price change: +$39,961 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,819 (+35.3%)

- Typical home value: $417,067 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Dameron, MD

- 1-year price change: +$40,297 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,458 (+26.3%)

- Typical home value: $491,821 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Hollywood, MD

- 1-year price change: +$42,647 (+10.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,447 (+37.3%)

- Typical home value: $447,270 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Leonardtown, MD

- 1-year price change: +$43,420 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,761 (+36.6%)

- Typical home value: $465,515 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Piney Point, MD

- 1-year price change: +$46,222 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,161 (+31.2%)

- Typical home value: $421,168 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Coltons Point, MD

- 1-year price change: +$47,779 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,584 (+42.9%)

- Typical home value: $398,442 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Tall Timbers, MD

- 1-year price change: +$48,773 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,294 (+36.0%)

- Typical home value: $469,826 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Scotland, MD

- 1-year price change: +$49,137 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,158 (+31.0%)

- Typical home value: $381,028 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Abell, MD

- 1-year price change: +$52,741 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,202 (+43.6%)

- Typical home value: $432,326 (#6 most expensive city in metro)