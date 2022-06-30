Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Burlington, North Carolina metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Burlington, NC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Green Level, NC

- 1-year price change: +$37,922 (+28.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,693 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $171,188 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Ossipee, NC

- 1-year price change: +$44,562 (+37.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,693 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $162,982 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Altamahaw, NC

- 1-year price change: +$50,289 (+45.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,693 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $160,851 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Burlington, NC

- 1-year price change: +$52,412 (+33.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,246 (+78.7%)

- Typical home value: $207,195 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Haw River, NC

- 1-year price change: +$56,030 (+39.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,246 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $199,879 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Glen Raven, NC

- 1-year price change: +$58,476 (+33.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,246 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $235,356 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Graham, NC

- 1-year price change: +$58,520 (+33.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,246 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $234,767 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Snow Camp, NC

- 1-year price change: +$64,058 (+29.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,024 (+77.7%)

- Typical home value: $279,090 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Swepsonville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$74,270 (+32.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,024 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $305,642 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Elon, NC

- 1-year price change: +$74,855 (+30.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,084 (+69.8%)

- Typical home value: $318,778 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Mebane, NC

- 1-year price change: +$80,046 (+31.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,385 (+73.8%)

- Typical home value: $330,682 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Alamance, NC

- 1-year price change: +$90,803 (+29.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,385 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $396,899 (#1 most expensive city in metro)