On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 100 points. Nasdaq is also down 200 points, extending losses following the composite’s worst week since February 2021. following renewed pressure for tech companies. As we begin the new week, rising rates could again set the tone for stocks next week. In the coming week, key inflation reports are also expected. Furthermore, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to testify on Tuesday at his nomination hearing before a Senate panel.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO