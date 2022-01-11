Shamrock boys fall to Morrice

The Whitewater High School Boys’ Basketball Team struggled offensively as they lost to Evansville 59-40, on Thursday, January 13th. It was cold outside that night, but it seemed even colder inside for the Whippets as they only shot 12 for 46 (26%) from the field. In addition to losing the game, Whitewater also lost 2nd leading scorer, Jake Hintz, for the season as he was injured driving for a layup only four minutes into the game. After his injury, Evansville went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-4 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. Although the Whippets played one of their better defensive games of the season, their shooting woes frustrated any comeback attempts.
