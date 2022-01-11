ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamrock boys fall to Morrice

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Patrick was defeated by Morrice 34-25 on Saturday night. Brayden Simon...

CHBC Boys Basketball falls to OPH

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Boys Basketball fell behind early on to Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville and was not able to recover in a 59 to 46 loss at Oblong. OPH got out to a 21 to 9 lead after the first quarter, got the lead up to 10 at halftime and then held from there to get the victory. CHBC boys basketball is now 10-9 on the season. They will host Altamont coming up on Tuesday.
Whippet Boys Fall to Evansville

The Whitewater High School Boys’ Basketball Team struggled offensively as they lost to Evansville 59-40, on Thursday, January 13th. It was cold outside that night, but it seemed even colder inside for the Whippets as they only shot 12 for 46 (26%) from the field. In addition to losing the game, Whitewater also lost 2nd leading scorer, Jake Hintz, for the season as he was injured driving for a layup only four minutes into the game. After his injury, Evansville went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-4 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. Although the Whippets played one of their better defensive games of the season, their shooting woes frustrated any comeback attempts.
WHITEWATER, WI
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Onaway 73 – 61

The Varsity Boys traveled to Onaway Friday night. The Comets lost to the Cardinals 73-61. Lars Huffman 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 6 blocks. Cooper Whipkey 15 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 2 steals. Lucas Bergstrom 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block. Noah Valot 4...
ONAWAY, MI

