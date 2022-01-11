Shamrock boys fall to Morrice

The Whitewater High School Boys’ Basketball Team struggled offensively as they lost to Evansville 59-40, on Thursday, January 13th. It was cold outside that night, but it seemed even colder inside for the Whippets as they only shot 12 for 46 (26%) from the field. In addition to losing the game, Whitewater also lost 2nd leading scorer, Jake Hintz, for the season as he was injured driving for a layup only four minutes into the game. After his injury, Evansville went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-4 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. Although the Whippets played one of their better defensive games of the season, their shooting woes frustrated any comeback attempts.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO