With a Hot Hand on Turf, Calhoun Continues His Climb Up the Standings. Top trainer offers up plans for star filly Hidden Connection & others going forward. New Orleans (January 15, 2022) – When Martin Mueller, Richard Reid and Donald Ladd’s Gentle Soul crossed the finish line in front in the 8th race on Thursday at Fair Grounds Race Course & slots, Bret Calhoun climbed all the up into a tie with four-time champion Brad Cox. Cox added two more to regain command on Saturday, but Calhoun figures to answer back in short order. From low-level Louisiana-bred runners to top level stakes horses, Calhoun has enjoyed success in all categories, but he’s really thrived on turf, where the green-footed Gentle Soul joined Who took the Money and Excess Magic with two wins each on the lawn.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO