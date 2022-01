AUD/USD remains supported just above the 0.7200 level in thinned US holiday trade. The Aussie wasn’t responsive to mixed Chinese data or the PBoC’s latest rate cut. AUD/USD is currently consolating just above the 0.7200 level, with the pair’s 21 and 50-day moving averages at 0.7211 and 0.7205 acting as magnets to the price action for now. Trading conditions are quiet at the moment given the closure of US markets for Martin Luthar King Jr Day. For now, an uptrend linking the January 7 and 11 lows is helping hold the pair to the north of the 0.7200 level. Should this level and the moving averages be broken to the downside, that would open the door to a swift retest of 2022 lows in the 0.7150 area.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO