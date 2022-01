A Hindu leader who had called for the genocide of Muslims in India last month was arrested for allegedly making misogynistic remarks about women from the minority religion.A senior police official said that Yati Narsinghanand has been “arrested for derogatory comments against women, not the Haridwar hate speech case right now.”Mr Narsinghanand has, however, been issued a notice in the hate speech case. Police officials said that “he will be remanded for the hate speech case too, the procedure is on. We will include the hate speech case details also in the remand application.”During a religious event last month in...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO