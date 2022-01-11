Taliban Orders Beheading of Store Mannequins as Afghan Women Fume Over Biden ‘Betrayal’

UK counter-terrorism officers are working with authorities in the US after a British hostage-taker was shot dead after an hours-long stand-off at a synagogue.The man has been identified by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.He was killed in a “shooting incident” after the FBI entered the building at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday.All four hostages were unharmed.My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-semitism.We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO