China Buys More Sanctioned Oil from Iran, Venezuela at a Bargain

By Foreign Desk Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Crude processors in the world’s...

