Best used large SUVs for less than £25,000

What do you get when you mix the most popular SUV size class—compact—with the luxury segment? The compact luxury crossover SUV, which is easily one of the most popular vehicle segments in the market. These upscale family haulers live at an appealing intersection of affordability, city-friendly sizing, and style in the crossover and SUV realm. This is a competitive space, with established players such as the BMW X3 and Acura RDX mixing it up with newer entrants including the Lincoln Corsair and Alfa Romeo Stelvio. These small luxury SUV choices run the gamut from sporty and sophisticated to soft and luxurious and everything in between. Read on for a look at the best compact luxury crossover SUVs as MotorTrend sees them, ranked from last to first via our Ultimate Car Rankings.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO