Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders has announced via social media his transfer destination: the Arkansas Razorbacks. Sanders joined the Crimson Tide in the 2020 recruiting class as a 5-star athlete out of Denton, Texas. He settled in as an edge linebacker. He earned a backup role behind Chris Allen ahead of the 2021 season and was quickly thrust into action when Allen's season was ended by a foot injury in Week 1 against Miami.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO