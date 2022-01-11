ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TABC boys and girls high school basketball rankings

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 10.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. DeSoto, 18-1; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 25-2; 3. SA Northside Clark, 22-2; 4. Duncanville, 23-4; 5. Coppell, 27-0; 6. Alvin Shadow Creek, 20-2; 7. Plano East, 23-3; 8. South Grand Prairie, 20-3; 9. Austin High, 19-2; 10. Laredo United South, 24-4; 11. Katy Tompkins, 26-2; 12. Denton Braswell, 23-2; 13. Houston Memorial, 17-4; 14. League City Clear Brook, 23-4; 15. Cedar Hill, 18-7; 16. Tomball Memorial, 19-3; 17. Deer Park, 17-3; 18. Katy Seven Lakes, 24-4; 19. Langham Creek, 16-6; 20. Plano, 10-5; 21. FW Boswell, 20-6; 22. Converse Judson, 22-5; 23. Wolfforth Frenship, 18-5; 24. Southlake Carroll, 18-4; 25. Rockwall, 17-8.

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park, 21-0; 2. Frisco Liberty, 23-4; 3. McKinney North, 21-1; 4. Frisco Memorial, 22-5; 5. Manvel, 25-2; 6. Amarillo, 18-5; 7. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 23-2; 8. Lubbock Cooper, 17-4; 9. Georgetown, 19-6; 10. CC Veterans Memorial, 26-2; 11. Lake Dallas, 20-4; 12. Mansfield Timberview, 14-8; 13. EP Burges, 19-2; 14. Pflugerville, 21-5; 15. EP Andress, 19-2; 16. Royse City, 21-3; 17. Frisco Lone Star, 14-7; 18. Dallas Highland Park, 16-8; 19. Humble Kingwood Park, 14-8; 20. EP Chapin, 21-3; 21. Lubbock Monterey, 20-6; 22. Boerne Champion, 20-5; 23. Frisco Reedy, 14-8; 24. Brownsville Veterans, 19-7; 25. Crandall, 17-4.

Class 4A

1. Argyle, 24-0; 2. Hardin-Jefferson, 21-4; 3. Fredericksburg, 23-2; 4. Canyon, 16-5; 5. Brownsboro, 24-2; 6. Kennedale, 22-5; 7. Midlothian Heritage, 20-5; 8. Waco La Vega, 20-4; 9. Sunnyvale, 19-6; 10. Boerne, 21-3; 11. Glen Rose, 23-4; 12. Levelland, 18-2; 13. Beeville Jones, 23-2; 14. Sanger, 19-4; 15. EP Mountain View, 17-4; 16. Decatur, 16-3; 17. Rockport-Fulton, 20-7; 18. Geronimo Navarro, 23-5; 19. Seminole, 16-5; 20. CC West Oso, 15-6; 21. Palestine, 24-4; 22. Canton, 18-6; 23. Stephenville, 17-8; 24. Devine, 17-6; 25. San Elizario, 18-4.

Class 3A

1. Canadian, 22-1; 2. Shallowater, 21-1; 3. Fairfield, 24-1; 4. Brownfield, 15-3; 5. Peaster, 22-4; 6. Tuscola Jim Ned, 21-1; 7. Winnsboro, 20-5; 8. Idalou, 19-5; 9. Woodville, 21-4; 10. Bishop, 17-6; 11. Lyford, 22-3; 12. Gunter, 17-7; 13. Nocona, 23-4; 14. Columbus, 24-0; 15. New Waverly, 18-0; 16. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 23-3; 17. Holliday, 19-2; 18. Poth, 19-3; 19. Pottsboro, 21-4; 20. Franklin, 11-4; 21. Whitesboro, 19-6; 22. Ponder, 12-11; 23. Aransas Pass, 18-8; 24. Edgewood, 20-7; 25. Little River Academy, 17-7.

Class 2A

1. Gruver, 18-0; 2. Martins Mill, 22-3; 3. Lipan, 18-5; 4. Douglass, 20-3; 5. Lovelady, 22-4; 6. Wellington, 18-5; 7. Muenster, 20-3; 8. La Rue La Poynor, 17-5; 9. New Home, 18-6; 10. Sudan, 14-10; 11. Sundown, 18-7; 12. Alvord, 17-9; 13. Panhandle, 16-8; 14. Port Aransas, 18-5; 15. San Saba, 20-5; 16. Cisco, 17-6; 17. Harper, 16-4; 18. Stamford, 22-2; 19. Archer City, 14-8; 20. Clarendon, 13-12; 21. Weimar, 16-7; 22. Woden, 16-8; 23. Goldthwaite, 17-7; 24. Farwell, 20-4; 25. Mason, 18-7.

Class 1A

1. Ackerly Sands, 20-3; 2. Nazareth, 14-10; 3. Huckabay, 23-5; 4. Robert Lee, 20-2; 5. Priddy, 18-4; 6. Gail Borden County, 17-6; 7. Neches, 17-3; 8. Hermleigh, 19-7; 9. Chireno, 17-5; 10. Roscoe Highland, 17-5; 11. Jayton, 17-6; 12. Mertzon Irion County, 20-2; 13. Tilden McMullen County, 20-5; 14. Slidell, 17-6; 15. Graford, 16-4; 16. Veribest, 11-5; 17. Moulton, 17-6; 18. Westbrook, 18-6; 19. Wells, 17-7; 20. Lingleville, 15-5; 21. Richland Springs, 19-5; 22. Eden, 19-4; 23. Klondike, 20-5; 24. Rocksprings, 17-8; 25. Spur, 18-6.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Houston Christian, 22-0; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-6; 3. Plano John Paul II, 23-6; 4. SA Antonian, 22-11; 5. Houston Village, 16-8; 6. Argyle Liberty Christian, 20-7; 7. Dallas Ursuline, 17-7; 8. Houston St. Agnes, 18-7; 9. Houston St. Pius X, 14-7; 10. Houston Incarnate Word, 15-5.

TAPPS 5A

1. Boerne Geneva, 16-1; 2. Austin Hyde Park, 15-1; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 13-7; 4. Frisco Legacy Christian, 9-4; 5. Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian, 12-6; 6. FW Christian, 10-7; 7. Grapevine Faith, 17-8; 8. Dallas Christian, 7-12; 9. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 12-7; 10. FW Southwest Christian, 9-7.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Christian, 13-5; 2. Dallas Shelton, 11-2; 3. SA Lutheran, 8-5; 4. Tyler Gorman, 16-6; 5. FW Lake Country Christian, 9-13; 6. Magnolia Legacy Christian, 12-10; 7. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 7-15; 8. Midland Trinity, 5-0; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 7-6; 10. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 7-8.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Lutheran North, 11-5; 2. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 12-9; 3. Kennedale Fellowship, 12-5; 4. Austin San Juan Diego Catholic, 9-0; 5. Waco Live Oak Classical, 11-6; 6. Denton Calvary, 10-8; 7. Round Rock Christian–, 9-4; 8. Austin Hill Country Christian, 11-9; 9. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 9-7; 10. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 15-6.

TAPPS 2A

1. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 13-6; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 9-7; 3. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 20-6; 4. Dallas First Baptist, 12-5; 5. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 8-3; 6. Weatherford Christian, 10-5; 7. Lubbock Kingdom, 4-8; 8. Sherman Texoma Christian, 4-10; 9. FW Bethesda, 11-5; 10. Victoria Faith, 1-5.

TAPPS 1A

1. San Angelo Cornerstone, 5-2; 2. WF Christ, 7-4; 3. Plainview Christian, 8-6; 4. Athens Christian, 11-5; 5. Waxahachie Prep, 5-3; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 4-3; 7. Wichita Christian, 5-7; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 5-2; 9. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 4-3; 10. Cypress Covenant, 7-1.

___

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Richardson, 19-1; 2. Duncanville, 17-1; 3. Spring Westfield, 16-1; 4. Austin Westlake, 21-1; 5. Fort Bend Elkins, 18-5; 6. Cy Falls, 20-3; 7. League City Clear Brook, 23-3; 8. McKinney, 21-3; 9. Dickinson, 21-3; 10. Humble Atascocita, 19-5; 11. DeSoto, 18-5; 12. Richardson Lake Highlands, 21-2; 13. Denton Guyer, 22-3; 14. Killeen Harker Heights, 21-3; 15. Arlington Martin, 16-6; 16. North Crowley, 17-5; 17. Alvin Shadow Creek, 14-2; 18. Pearland Dawson, 12-6; 19. Katy Seven Lakes, 21-3; 20. Coppell, 16-8; 21. Plano, 21-0; 22. EP Americas, 22-1; 23. Allen, 18-7; 24. South Grand Prairie, 16-7; 25. San Marcos, 20-4.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 15-5; 2. Beaumont United, 20-3; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 20-3; 4. Amarillo, 18-6; 5. Crosby, 9-10; 6. Frisco Memorial, 18-3; 7. Katy Paetow, 18-5; 8. Lancaster, 14-9; 9. Mansfield Legacy, 16-5; 10. Mansfield Summit, 16-5; 11. Fort Bend Marshall, 17-2; 12. Fort Bend Hightower, 15-8; 13. EP Chapin, 17-4; 14. Sulphur Springs, 18-7; 15. Dallas Highland Park, 14-4; 16. NRH Birdville, 12-9; 17. NRH Richland, 13-5; 18. SA Jefferson, 15-7; 19. Lucas Lovejoy, 18-2; 20. Boerne Champion, 19-5; 21. Buda Johnson, 20-3; 22. Liberty Hill, 19-4; 23. Red Oak, 15-6; 24. Lufkin, 16-2; 25. Humble Kingwood Park, 16-4.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family, 20-3; 2. Dallas Carter, 18-6; 3. Silsbee, 17-6; 4. Houston Washington, 16-4; 5. Stafford, 16-7; 6. Dallas Roosevelt, 14-6; 7. La Marque, 14-8; 8. Van Alstyne, 17-5; 9. Boerne, 17-6; 10. Waco Connally, 19-2; 11. Somerset, 20-4; 12. Argyle, 16-6; 13. Hardin-Jefferson, 16-4; 14. CC Miller, 16-6; 15. Waco La Vega, 17-3; 16. Canyon, 15-5; 17. WF Hirschi, 12-6; 18. Lubbock Estacado, 15-8; 19. Austin LBJ, 12-7; 20. CC West Oso, 18-5; 21. Pleasanton, 17-6; 22. Freeport Brazosport, 10-12; 23. Paris, 20-7; 24. Center, 13-7; 25. Hudson, 17-7.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 19-7; 2. SA Cole, 15-8; 3. Hitchcock, 14-5; 4. Brock, 16-5; 5. Shallowater, 17-1; 6. Diboll, 10-4; 7. Tatum, 13-4; 8. WF City View, 19-4; 9. CC London, 17-5; 10. Little River Academy, 14-7; 11. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 14-10; 12. Franklin, 7-2; 13. Lorena, 9-13; 14. Abernathy, 7-4; 15. Crockett, 15-5; 16. Peaster, 14-7; 17. New Waverly, 14-3; 18. Lytle, 15-5; 19. Childress, 7-11; 20. Santa Rosa, 12-10; 21. IDEA North Mission, 13-8; 22. Ponder, 18-3; 23. Winnie East Chambers, 16-3; 24. Commerce, 13-13; 25. Stockdale, 15-6.

Class 2A

1. Lipan, 21-0; 2. Clarendon, 12-2; 3. Douglass, 19-3; 4. Timpson, 11-3; 5. Mumford, 15-7; 6. New Home, 17-4; 7. Flatonia, 20-4; 8. Tolar, 19-3; 9. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 15-6; 10. La Rue La Poynor, 19-5; 11. Martins Mill, 17-5; 12. New Deal, 14-5; 13. Thorndale, 16-7; 14. Gruver, 15-6; 15. Olton, 18-3; 16. Farwell, 17-3; 17. Port Aransas, 14-9; 18. Grapeland, 16-9; 19. Italy, 10-3; 20. Beckville, 18-3; 21. Frankston, 16-4; 22. SA Lee Academy, 17-3; 23. Cisco, 9-3; 24. Bland, 22-3; 25. Hearne, 8-9.

Class 1A

1. Texline, 17-2; 2. Calvert, 10-4; 3. Graford, 20-3; 4. Tilden McMullen County, 21-4; 5. Dime Box, 14-6; 6. San Perlita, 16-7; 7. Wildorado, 19-2; 8. Jayton, 17-3; 9. Mertzon Irion County, 16-3; 10. Dodd City, 16-5; 11. Lingleville, 9-10; 12. Nazareth, 11-9; 13. Avinger, 16-5; 14. Chireno, 11-10; 15. Springlake-Earth, 7-6; 16. Water Valley, 10-6; 17. Rankin, 9-5; 18. Huckabay, 15-8; 19. Trinidad, 13-6; 20. Henrietta Midway, 12-8; 21. Eula, 13-5; 22. Wells, 8-12; 23. Paducah, 14-3; 24. Electra, 11-7; 25. Munday, 12-7.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Plano John Paul II, 20-6; 2. SA Antonian, 26-2; 3. Addison Greenhill, 15-8; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 19-5; 5. Episcopal School of Dallas, 15-6; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 17-8; 7. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 18-8; 8. Houston Christian, 15-11; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 14-8; 10. SA Central Catholic, 19-6.

TAPPS 5A

1. McKinney Christian, 25-5; 2. The Woodlands Christian, 14-7; 3. Brownsville St. Joseph, 20-4; 4. Austin St. Michaels, 13-8; 5. Tyler The Brook Hill, 21-4; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian, 16-8; 7. SA TMI Episcopal, 15-13; 8. Laredo St. Augustine, 20-5; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 15-7; 10. FW Christian, 12-14.

TAPPS 4A

1. Arlington Grace Prep, 19-4; T2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 18-6; T2. Houston Westbury Christian, 17-10; 4. Colleyville Covenant, 16-5; 5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 8-10; 6. Schertz John Paul II, 10-14; 7. FW Lake Country Christian, 15-8; 8. Lubbock Christian, 13-5; 9. Arlington Pantego Christian, 13-2; 10. SA Lutheran, 14-8.

TAPPS 3A

1. Midland Classical, 14-8; 2. Austin Hill Country, 22-2; 3. Dallas Yavneh, 12-3; 4. Richardson North Dallas Adventist, 8-4; T5. Denton Calvary Christian, 12-6; T5. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 12-3; 7. Houston Lutheran North, 0-0; 8. New Braunfels Christian, 16-6; 9. Tomball Rosehill, 15-5; 10. Lucas Christian, 6-13.

TAPPS 2A

1. Houston Grace Christian, 17-6; 2. Galveston O’Connell, 14-3; 3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 12-8; 4. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 13-8; 5. Garland Christian, 6-2; 6. Longview Christian, 17-3; 7. Sherman Texoma Christian, 9-5; 8. Lubbock Christ The King, 8-0; 9. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 6-5; 10. Bryan St. Joseph, 9-2.

TAPPS 1A

1. Cypress Covenant, 10-2; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 3-3; 3. Irving Faustina, 3-1; 4. San Angelo Cornerstone, 10-7; 5. WF Christ, 7-1; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage, 3-3; 7. Longview Christian Heritage, 4-3; 8. Houston Beren, 5-0; 9. Dallas Alcuin, 6-0; 10. Spring Founders Christian, 10-7.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
375K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

