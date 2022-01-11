ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Travis Denning Celebrates by Shotgunning a…White Claw?

By jwills
973rivercountry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Bulldog fan Travis Denning celebrated his favorite college football team’s...

www.973rivercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
973rivercountry.com

Win Your Zak Brown Tickets All Week!

Contest airs 1/17/22 through 1/22/22 11:59pm. Five random winners will be selected 12/20/21) official rules here. Zac Brown Band at Wrigley Field. Out In The Middle Tour!. YOUR FREE TICKET WINDOW IS OPEN all this week! use the keyword ‘RIVER’ when you hear us tell you! At 973RiverCountry.com! We’ve got 10 pairs of free tickets for our biggest fans & friends! Win em, before you can buy next week! On Saturday, July 9 – Wrigley Field, tickets officially on sale Friday, January 21 @ 10 AM, and we’ll have your quick link to purchase up at 973RiverCounty.com.
MUSIC
Complex

Videos Show Bucs Fan Tossed Down Stadium Stairs During Brawl

While the Buccaneers won Sunday night’s match-up against the Eagles, a few fans likely had a worse afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In several videos shot during the playoff game, recorded around when Philadelphia was down 31-0, two Eagles fans can be seen seemingly initiating a fight in one of the upper-levels of the venue.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy