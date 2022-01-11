ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Jones Does Make Herself Comfortable on The Kelly Clarkson Show

By jwills
973rivercountry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaroline Jones released her sophomore album, Antipodes this past fall. Caroline’s current single at country radio...

www.973rivercountry.com

country1025.com

Kelly Clarkson Is Strict With Her Kids, Throws Toys In Garbage

Kelly Clarkson is certainly financially comfortable, but when it comes to buying her two small children everything they want when they go to stores, she doesn’t believe in spoiling them. After a single mom talked about being a pushover with her kids and giving in too much, Kelly said, “We are so different.”
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Coach Ariana Grande Loses Wig During Trivia Competition Against Kelly Clarkson and John Legend

Things got a little crazy while The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend visited Jimmy Fallon’s new show That’s My Jam. According to Entertainment Tonight, during a game called Air Guitar, Fallon challenged The Voice coaches to pair off into teams and answer various music trivia questions. Seems easy right? Well, with each right answer, the opposing team risks the chance of getting “rocked” by Fallon’s guitar. The guitar notably shoots out confetti at the opponents. Grande and Shelton lost and the guitar “rocked” them so hard that Grande’s rockstar wig flew off her head.
106.9 KROC

Why Kelly Clarkson Will Never Get Married Again

Kelly Clarkson isn't counting out love just yet, but she definitely doesn't plan on ever tying the knot again. On Tuesday (Dec. 14), the "Stronger" singer spoke about her current mindset regarding dating and relationships on the Love Someone With Delilah podcast. Right now, Clarkson is only focused on her...
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Meagan Good On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Actress Meagan Good stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked abut her character on the hit show, Harlem! She said that the character reminds her of herself very quirky!. Meagan stars alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the new Amazon Prime series “Harlem” and Meagan dishes on a hilarious behind-the-scenes...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest Kellyoke Smash Is From This Broadway Hit

Kelly Clarkson took a trip to Broadway on Friday (Jan. 7). But with the majority of theaters shuttered due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, she had to make do with a moving cover of the Waitress ballad “She Used to Be Mine.” The latest Kellyoke cover on the singer’s syndicated daily talk show included a cameo from Ciara Renee, who was the last actress to play the lead role of Jenna — stepping in for Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles.
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Covers Phil Collins’ Socially Conscious Ballad ‘Another Day in Paradise’

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the Tuesday (Jan. 4) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a mystical rendition of Phil Collins‘ “Another Day in Paradise.”. Dressed in a sleek black dress and blinged-out hoops, the original American Idol took on the social problem of homelessness highlighted in the 1989 hit with her empathetic and heartfelt vocals. The star was joined by her four-piece band and legendary bassist Leland Sklar, who has played on hundreds of iconic albums for artists including Collins himself, Rod Stewart, Kristen Chenoweth, Bette Midler, Ray Charles, Toto and many more. Phil Collins’ original version of the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in December 1989 and January 1990 and won a Grammy for record of the year.
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson makes our dreams come true with scintillating Hall & Oates cover

Kelly Clarkson has gotten 2022 off to a dreamy start. The superstar covered Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams” on Monday’s edition of “Kellyoke” on her talk show. Dressed in a colorful patterned dress, the original “American Idol” champ kept the upbeat ditty moving at a brisk pace that fans of the song will instantly recognize while she injected her own soulful spin on it. It’s a selection that once again proves the quality and power of her voice.
talentrecap.com

Gordon Ramsay Gives Kelly Clarkson a Taste of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Kelly Clarkson is known for having some of the best guests on her talk show. On yesterday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson was joined by Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and cooking legend, Gordon Ramsay. The host and her guests took to the kitchen as if they were on one of Ramsay’s shows.
Miami Herald

Kelly Clarkson: My Kids Are ‘Obsessed’ With ‘Encanto’

Words of wisdom! Kelly Clarkson has four kids at home on top of her hugely successful career, and the singer has opened up about the highs and lows of parenting many times over the years. The American Idol winner started dating talent manager Brandon Blackstock in 2012, and the pair...
Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Serves Up a Waitress Cover of ‘She Used to Be Mine’

Order up: Kelly Clarkson has vocals to spare. For her latest “Kellyoke” cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson sang Waitress’s heartbreaking showstopper “She Used to Be Mine.” The performance came after a direct request from the musical’s Twitter account, which was also retweeted by Waitress composer and original cast member Sara Bareilles. Lord knows the theater community could use a win right now — Waitress is now one of several Broadway shows that ended its run early due to COVID-19 — so of course Clarkson delivered. She belted out the emotional lyrics as a pair of dancers behind her twirled across a diner set. She then invited Ciara Renée, who stars as Jenna, to come on the show for an interview (at the time of taping, the musical hadn’t yet closed). Does this mean Clarkson is now open to requests? Because if so, we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to some more rapping.
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Is Watching This Movie Over And Over

One of the busiest people in the entertainment industry today, Kelly Clarkson has been taking some time off to spend quality time with her two young kids, and they’ve been watching some movies. One movie in particular… over and over. Kelly posted to Instagram last night (1/12), “Our...
The Sanford Herald

'It would be really fun to do': Kelly Clarkson considers re-recording her early hits

Kelly Clarkson is contemplating re-recording her early hits because she prefers how her voice sounds now. The 'Breakway' hitmaker - who shot to fame after she won the first season of 'American Idol' in 2002 - has said it would be "really fun" to follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who is currently re-recording her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.
thecountrynote.com

Caroline Jones to Perform “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, January 10!

Country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones will join The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 10 to perform “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable” off her newest album, ANTIPODES. Caroline’s latest release is a 13-track project that is named after a term to describe New Zealand (the...
