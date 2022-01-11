ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Can't completely disable time/date sync between VM and host

By moshst34
vmware.com
 6 days ago

Assuming that at the start the date both on the VM and the host is the same: 2021-02-18. Now I do the following:. 1) Change the date inside the VM from 2021-02-18 to 2021-02-13 (go back 5 days) and power...

communities.vmware.com

