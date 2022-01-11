Can't completely disable time/date sync between VM and host

I have a host Windows 10 system, my guest VM is CentOS 7. I have a VPN to connect to a remote server. When on the host and connected to the VPN I can connect and access the server. If I open a copy of my guest CentOS 7 VM migrated to virtual box with the VPN connected I am able to access the server from within the guest, but when using my guest CentOS 7 VM in Workstation Pro I cannot access the server, my internet works fine I can access any other site but I am not able to access the server. When I attempt too I get a 'DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN' error. I am not sure what the difference is between my VirtualBox setup and Workstation Pro, but both are set to NAT and one works but not the other. I have tried searching for answers and cant seem to find one that works.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO