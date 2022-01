Concurrently with an OS upgrade (Ubuntu 16.04 --> 20.04) I am going to upgrade my Workstation 12.5.7 (yea, I know...) to Workstation 16. I am somewhat hesitant because I put a lot of work into my VMs (Windows XP, Windows 7 SP1, Kali Linux), and need to know if I can simply re-attach them to the new Workstation (I'm concerned about hardware compatibility), or will I have to re-build them from the ground up? I know it used to be that, for bare-metal installations, it was always better to re-install an OS after significant hardware changes. I do not know about virtual machines, however... Thanks!

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO