ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Blanket Jackson Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Maryland Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirth Place: Sharp Grossmont Hospital, La Mesa, California, United States. Blanket Jackson, whose real name is Prince Michael Jackson II, is the third child of the veteran legend Michael Jackson. It is said that Blanket is the only true son of Michael Jackson biologically and eas conceived through the process of...

mddailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Michael Jackson, Los Angeles Talk Radio Legend, Dies at 87

Michael Robin Jackson, a talk radio personality who broadcast for more than 32 years at KABC Radio in Los Angeles, died on Saturday at his California residence. He was 87 years old. Jackson’s death was confirmed to Variety by Lyle Gregory, his close friend and producer of 30 years. The former radio host had been enduring Parkinson’s disease for the past decade. “It was a testament to Michael, that so many of the guests and celebrities preferred to actually come in studio, rather than do phoners,” Gregory said in a statement. “With his British accent and boyhood charm, Michael made people comfortable, they opened...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Katy Perry shares fiancé Orlando Bloom’s unhygienic ‘worst habit’

Katy Perry has revealed what she believes to be fiancé Orlando Bloom’s worst habit to be.The singer, who has with the Lord of the Rings actor since 2016, made the admission during a new interview with Heart radio.Speaking to hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, Perry said: “Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank god because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth.”Perry continued: “But he leaves the floss, everywhere! On the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, “There is bins everywhere”.’She added that she has “done [her] best’ to train him out of the habit, but to no avail.Perry, who is a judge on American Idol and started a Las Vegas residency in December, has one daughter with Bloom, whose credits also includes Pirates of the Caribbean.Bloom played Legolas in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Mesa, CA
State
California State
La Mesa, CA
Entertainment
City
Calabasas, CA
Local
California Entertainment
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Blanket Jackson
Person
Paris Jackson
Person
Katherine Jackson
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Blanket Jackson Net Worth#Sharp Grossmont Hospital#Jackson School#Buckley School College#American
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
purewow.com

Charles Spencer’s Grandma Poses Just Like Princess Diana in Rare Throwback Photo

Strong genes aren't the only thing that Princess Diana inherited from her grandmother. Eight months after her brother, Charles Spencer, posted a charcoal sketch of Cynthia Spencer, who looked like a carbon copy of the Princess of Wales, the 57-year-old writer shared a vintage snap of their grandmother, and it's hard to miss the infamous head tilt—one of Diana's most popular go-to poses. Spencer wrote in the caption, "My grandparents enjoying their tea ‘al fresco’ at Althorp, in 1944. Photograph taken by my father whilst on leave from military training."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy