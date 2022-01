Lamar Odom has urged Khloe Kardashian to "be strong" for herself and her daughter. The 42-year-old former sports star - who was married to reality star Khloé from 2009 until 2016 - has revealed the message he would give to the reality star after her ex Tristan Thompson's recent paternity test confirmed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

