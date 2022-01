BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to put in place measures that will help stem the tide of foreign-based illegal robocalls that attempt to scam Americans. “Americans are sick and tired of spoofed phone calls and illegal robocalls, of not being able to trust their Caller ID, and of being scammed … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh urges FCC to stop international scam calls" The post Attorney General Frosh urges FCC to stop international scam calls appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO