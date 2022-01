WHITMAN – As the mid-point of the high school girls basketball season approaches, there’s one team in the area that’s been a little more impressive than everybody else. The Whitman-Hanson girls improved to 9-0 on Friday with a 67-49 win over a solid Marshfield team. That was the closest game the Panthers have since the season opener (49-39 win over Scituate). That win dropped W-H’s average margin of victory down to 27.5 points per game.

WHITMAN, MA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO