King scores 15 to lead Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 70-60

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — David DeJulius scored 18 points and made a go-ahead layup with 2:20 remaining in the game as Cincinnati rallied past Wichita State 61-57 in American Athletic Conference play. Hayden Koval had 13 points for the Bearcats (13-5, 3-2). John Newman III added 10 points. Tyson Etienne had 14 points and six assists for the Shockers (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Etienne’s layup with 2:36 left to play gave Wichita State a 57-56 lead, but the Shockers went scoreless from there.
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60 on Saturday. Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points, and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), which won its ninth straight and remained the only undefeated team in league play.
MUNCIE, Ind. — Jeenathan Williams had 20 points as Buffalo topped Ball State 74-68. David Skogman had 16 points and 11 rebounds for for the Bulls. Buffalo led by 10 points with 1:20 to go and outlasted a 3-pointer by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough and two free throws by Tyler Cochran, who scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Cardinals.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 25 points to power St. John’s to an 88-69 victory over Georgetown. Champagnie sank 9 of 20 shots and added six rebounds for the Red Storm sore10-5, 2-2 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander pitched in with 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds and he matched his career best with six steals. Kaiden Rice topped the Hoyas (6-8, 0-3) with 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting.
South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday. There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes. Oklahoma made the biggest move, climbing nine places to 14th after beating then-No. 14 Baylor last week.
Syracuse (8-9, 2-4 ACC) and Clemson (10-7, 2-4) meet for the first, and only, time this season tonight, with the Tigers traveling to the Carrier Dome for the Orange’s third consecutive home game. Both teams lost their last game — SU fell by five points to FSU, and the Tigers lost to Boston College by two — and sit 11th and 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, respectively, as the 2021-22 season enters its final six weeks.
Dylan Horton has scored in double-figures in all but one game this season. And even more impressive, she has dropped at least 20 points in five consecutive games, including 26 in the Florida A&M women's basketball team's 78-62 loss to Mississippi Valley State Monday (Jan. 17).
The Tea Area boys moved up to 4th in this week's Class A Prep Media Basketball poll, as the Titans have won 5 straight which includes a 3 point victory over Class AA Number 4 Aberdeen Central on Saturday. The Titans sought their 6th straight win Monday night at home against Tri-Valley.
