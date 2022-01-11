ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

See Georgia DB Kelee Ringo’s pick-six that secured Bulldogs’ championship win over Alabama

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4eVl_0diIEqYc00

First came a dagger from No. 3 Georgia in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Then came the nail in Alabama’s lingering championship hopes. The result? The Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980 with a 33-18 win over the Crimson Tide.

It was a one-point game for much of the fourth quarter in the championship matchup in Indianapolis. But with one impressive late touchdown and a perfect pick-six with less than a minute left, the Bulldogs shattered the Crimson Tide’s title hopes and claimed it for themselves.

After both teams got off to a slower-than-expected offensive start in the first half, things changed in the second half with both teams finally scoring their first touchdowns. And with a slight 19-18 lead, Georgia pulled away — thanks to a 15-yard touchdown catch from Brock Bowers — and jumped to a 26-18 advantage.

But then came the big-time play that all but sealed the national championship for the Bulldogs.

With about a minute left in the game, Alabama had the ball on 3rd-and-10 at Georgia’s 44-yard line, and it and quarterback Bryce Young were clearly feeling the pressure. And Young looked downfield but under-threw the ball, opening the door for defensive back Kelee Ringo to pick off the Heisman Trophy winner.

Ringo took off for the end zone, and thanks to some great blocking from his teammates, he had a mostly clear and easy path there. And that was it.

He scored off the interception, gave Georgia a 33-18 lead with the extra point and helped the Bulldogs secure their long-awaited championship victory.

When Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked what he saw during that play, he said:

“Actually, I saw about 1,000 drills we did during the year, playing the ball with Kelee. And I knew he was going to catch it. I didn’t know he was going to run it back! But I knew he was going to catch it. And what a big play in a big moment.”

That was the second time the Bulldogs picked off Young in this game — the first happened early in the third quarter — but this one came at the perfect time for Ringo and his team.

The win was Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s first as a head coach against his former boss, Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Ringo
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#American Football#Espn#Heisman Trophy
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future. Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

66K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy