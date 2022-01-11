ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Korea’s T’Way eyes additional long-haul aircraft

By In association with Embraer
Flight Global.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air is considering the addition of more long-haul aircraft to complement three Airbus A330-300s it will introduce from February. They carrier says it is reviewing additional...

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Japan ready to expand virus restrictions as infections surge

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's government is preparing social restrictions in Tokyo and other regions as the omicron variant of the coronavirus infects more people. Japan has never had a lockdown during the pandemic but has focused instead on asking restaurants and bars to close early. Crowds are back in many parts of Japan, with people packing stores and events, while COVID-19 cases jump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Korean leader hails K-pop impact on Mideast trip

South Korea's soft power matches its economic achievements, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour expected to focus on business and trade opportunities. "(Koreans') yearning for mutual happiness has fostered soft power just as strong as their economic might," he said, in a speech book-ended by sporting performances of taekwondo as well as of traditional dance.
ASIA
The Independent

South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties

On a trip to the United Arab Emirates, the president of South Korea on Sunday reportedly reached a preliminary multibillion-dollar deal to sell Seoul’s surface-to-air missiles to Abu Dhabi and pledged deeper cooperation with the Gulf Arab federation.After South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Emirati Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding for the UAE s purchase of a South Korean mid-range missile defense system valued at some $3.5 billion, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. There were no further details on the deal announced during the visit nor...
POLITICS
Flight Global.com

China Southern celebrates A380 pilot who spent 189 days quarantined in 2021

China Southern Airlines has described one of its Airbus A380 pilots as the “King of Quarantine” after he spent 189 days, or 4,536h, in isolation during 2021. In a 14 January post on social media site Twitter, the Guangzhou-based airline writes: “On duty in 2021, he delivered thousands of passengers and supplies around the world on board the superjumbo.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Hop ERJ take-off disrupted autoland approach for trailing 717

French investigators believe an Embraer ERJ-145 crew’s premature acceptance of take-off clearance disrupted the landing of a Boeing 717 on low-visibility approach to the same Strasbourg runway. Investigation authority BEA says Cat III conditions prevailed at the time. The crew of the Hop ERJ-145, bound for Amsterdam, had accepted...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Asia-Pacific set to enter third year of international travel woes as Omicron hits

This week provided has provided a reminder of how fragile the Covid-19 recovery is the Asia-Pacific region, where an already tentative return of international travel is being hit by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Data from the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) shows that international passenger numbers...
TRAVEL
Flight Global.com

Germany pans NH90 and Tiger helicopters for low availability rates

Germany’s fleets of NH Industries (NHI) NH90s and Airbus Helicopters Tigers are again the subject of stinging criticism for their poor operational availability, with their performance branded as “unsatisfactory”. Detailing the issues in the defence ministry’s latest operational readiness report, Inspector General Eberhard Zorn says that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

FedEx sought to equip A321s with missile-defence systems

US express delivery company FedEx applied with the Federal Aviation Administration in 2019 for authority to install a missile-defence system on Airbus A321s – an aircraft type FedEx does not yet operate. The US company has previously participated in airborne missile-defence systems tests using Boeing MD-10 freighters. Such countermeasures...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Sriwijaya crash prompts Indonesian focus on upset recovery training

Indonesia is placing a greater emphasis on upset prevention and recovery training (UPRT) following the 2021 fatal crash of a Sriwijaya Boeing 737-500 into the Java Sea. In its interim report into the 9 January 2021 disaster, which killed 62 passengers and crew, Indonesia’s National Transport Safety Committee (NTSC) outlines the progress of the investigation, as well as safety measures already taken by various parties.
ECONOMY
Reuters

South Korea's POSCO, India's Adani eye steel mill project in $5-bln pact

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's infrastructure group and South Korean steel major POSCO (005490.KS) aim to invest about $5 billion on projects that include setting up an integrated steel mill in the western state of Gujarat, the companies said. The project is part of a...
WORLD
Flight Global.com

Russia’s first new-build Tu-160M bomber makes flight debut

Russia’s first new-build example of the Tupolev Tu-160M strategic bomber made its debut flight on 12 January. United Aircraft (UAC) says the 30min sortie – performed from the Kazan Aviation Plant – involved test pilots taking the aircraft to a maximum altitude of 600m (1,970ft). “The crew...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Airbus Helicopters begins Norwegian flight tests to resolve H145 IBF icing issue

Airbus Helicopters has begun a flight-test campaign in Norway that aims to remove the cold weather operating limitations currently imposed on H145 light-twins fitted with inlet barrier filters (IBFs). In December, the airframer issued a safety information notice (SIN) preventing IBF-equipped H145s from flying in certain conditions – notably falling...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

UK start-up Hans Airways eyes summer launch after securing first A330

UK start-up Hans Airways has signed a letter of intent for its first aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, as it bids to launch services this year. The Birmingham-based airline says it signed the letter of intent covering the A330, MSN950, in the first week of January. Cirium fleets data indicates the aircraft has been operated by Air Europa since its entry into service in 2008.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Qantas, Jetstar slash capacity through March amid Omicron surge

Qantas and its low-cost unit Jetstar will make significant capacity cuts until end-March, as Australia reports a spike in coronavirus infections caused by the more contagious Omicron variant. The carriers add that its too early to assess the financial impact of the cuts, but warn that there will be “some...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Ethiopian Airlines could reach pre-Covid capacity level in 2022

Ethiopian Airlines expects its capacity to approach pre-crisis levels in 2022 as the carrier emerges from the Covid-19 downturn buoyed by a strong performance from its cargo business. Speaking during a Dubai Expo event on 11 January, the Star Alliance operator’s chief executive Tewolde GebreMariam acknowledged that he “wouldn’t say...
INDUSTRY

