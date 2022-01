Walker Hayes had a HUGE 2021 and is taking some time with his family to soak it in as we start 2022. Walker’s song “Fancy Like” went viral on TikTok because of the dance he and his daughter did in a video posted to the social media platform. The song then began climbing the charts and landed at #1 on the Hot Country and U.S. Country Airplay singles charts. “Fancy Like” was also certified Platinum for sales of more than one million units.

