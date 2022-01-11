ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

By Jess Cohen
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget. Following the death of the "Full House" alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss. "My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Honored in ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tribute

America’s Funniest Home Videos is paying homage to former host Bob Saget. During Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program, host Alfonso Ribeiro remembered Saget as a member of the show’s “family.” “As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend last week, and AFV lost a family member,” Ribeiro said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.” Ribeiro then introduced a montage of clips he described as showcasing “Bob being Bob.” During the montage, clips of...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out After Emotional Funeral With Sweet Tribute: ‘I Have No Regrets’

Remembering her love. Kelly Rizzo spoke out for the first time since Bob Saget‘s funeral, and she remembered her late husband with a heartfelt tribute. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” the 42-year-old shared via Instagram on Saturday, January 15. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Bob Saget's wife, journalist Kelly Rizzo, pays sweet tribute to him following funeral

Journalist Kelly Rizzo, late Full House star and beloved comedian Bob Saget's wife, has opened up about how she's feeling in an emotional tribute to him following his funeral. The 42-year-old, who married Bob in 2018, took to Instagram to pen a special message after man best known for playing Danny Tanner was laid to rest at Hollywood's Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery on Jan. 14.
CELEBRITIES
