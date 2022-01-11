ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forex Signal: More Upside Amid Fed and BOE Convergence

Cover picture for the articleBuy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3620. Add a stop-loss at 1.3540. Set a sell-stop at 1.3550 and a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3620. The GBP/USD pair held steady as focus remained on the rising American and UK bond yields. The pair rose to a high...

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pullback to 1.3600 Likely

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3750. Set a buy-stop at 1.3700 and a take-profit at 1.3800. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. The GBP/USD pair attempted to make a comeback on Monday as concerns about the Boris Johnson administration remained. The pair is also steady ahead of key economic data from the UK scheduled for later this week. It is trading at 1.3680, which was slightly above last Friday’s low of 1.3655.
BTC/USD Forex Signal: Neutral Outlook with Bearish Bias

Set a sell-stop at 42,500 and a take-profit at 40,000. Add a take-profit at 44,000. Set a buy-stop at 43,500 and a take-profit at 45,000. Add a stop-loss at 42,000. The BTC/USD pair moved sideways during the weekend as investors attempted to buy the dip following last week’s major crash. The pair is trading at 43270, which is about 9.50% above the lowest level last week. The pair is still about 17% below its highest level in December last year.
Jerome Powell
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Has Tough Session on Friday

The euro initially tried to rally on Friday but ran into resistance at the same spot that we did during the Thursday session that ended up forming a shooting star. By doing so, this confirms that there is a lot of resistance near the 1.1480 level, so it is not a huge surprise to see that we have fallen from here. At this point, the market has fallen down to test the 1.14 level underneath, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure.
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Head and Shoulders at 0.7200

Last Tuesday’s AUD/USD signal may have produced a losing short trade from the bearish price action which rejected the resistance level I had identified at 0.7223, although I did warn there were unlikely to be any good trade opportunities in this currency pair over that day. Today’s AUD/USD Signals...
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Pace of Gains Stalled

The EUR/USD exchange rate fell lower in the last session of last week's trading, but its three-day rally earlier painted a more positive picture on the EUR charts. It prompted some technical analysts to suggest that it is likely to attract buyers lower at the 1.1380 support level. The recent rebound gains pushed the EUR/USD towards the 1.1482 resistance level, the currency pair's highest in two months.
ETH/USD Forecast: Pullback to Test 200-Day EMA Again

The Ethereum market pulled back significantly on Friday to reach down towards the 200-day EMA. The 200-day EMA is an indicator that a lot of people pay attention to, and the fact that we bounced from that level also suggests that a lot of people are paying attention to the indicator as per usual, and it is also worth noting that we have seen a “V pattern” form initially as well.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend is Broken

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. This decline is natural after strong and sharp gains for the currency pair, which moved on its impact towards the resistance level of 116.35, its highest in five years, at the beginning of 2022 trading. The US dollar rose again during the last session of last week's trading but was hurtling after incurring heavy losses against all the major currencies. Some analysts warned that the downward correction could extend further in the coming weeks and months. The exchange rates of the US dollar were stable on Friday, but it still witnessed its biggest weekly decline since September. This came after the comments of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, on Wednesday which was followed by a wave of selling that was seen by many as profit taking by speculative traders.
Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Gains

Gold got hammered on Friday as we had initially tried to rally during the day, but it looks as if we are struggling to break out of a significant consolidation area. The $1830 level above has been a significant amount of resistance, so it is not a huge surprise to see the markets sell off a bit. That being said, there are multiple levels that could jump into the picture and push things back and forth.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Showing Signs of Stability Again

The Bitcoin market fell a bit on Friday before turning around and forming a bit of a hammer. The hammer is a very bullish sign, and it does suggest that perhaps we are finding buyers on these dips. The $40,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that will attract a certain amount of attention anyway, not to mention the fact that it is an area where we have seen a lot of support previously. Because of this, I believe it is probably only a matter of time before the market ends up seeing value hunters coming back in.
Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
The Independent

Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery

A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate.The European Union s statistical office said Jan. 7 that the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in December — the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the previous record of 4.9% from November.That compounded pressure for the ECB to act on inflation since it has kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. At present,...
Trading Support and Resistance

This week I will begin with my monthly and weekly forecasts of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of my forecast is based upon my research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:. Trading the two...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound approaches key resistance amid persistent dollar weakness

GBP/USD has regained its traction following Thursday's consolidation. A negative shift in risk sentiment could limit the pair's upside. The latest data releases from the UK were largely ignored by market participants. GBP/USD has reached its highest level since late October at 1.3750 on Thursday but erased a large portion...
