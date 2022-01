According to the new market research report "Extruders Market by Extruder Type (Single-Screw, Twin-Screw, Ram), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecasts to 2026", The market is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 9.3 billion in 2021. This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand from the building & construction industry. APAC is the largest extruders market due to the stringent industrial standardizations pertaining to the high growth of the building & construction industry in the emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is estimated to be the most populated in the world, which creates immense opportunity for the extruders market to grow.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO