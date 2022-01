The German DAX Index fell a bit on Friday to reach down towards the €15,850 level. We are sitting just above the significant 50 day EMA, which of course is an indicator that a lot of technical analysts and technical traders will pay close attention to, so it does make sense that we would reach towards it. If we can stay above the 50 day EMA, that would obviously be a very bullish sign, as the market continues to try to break out to the upside. However, if we were to break down below the 50 day EMA, that could cause quite a bit of selling pressure and dump the DAX down to the €15,500 level.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO