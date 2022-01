The Euro has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to break above the 1.1450 level. At one point, it looks like we were about to take out the 1.15 handle, which of course has a certain amount of psychology attached to it. However, we have pulled back ever so slightly, and it does look like we are probably going to take a bit of a breather in the short term, perhaps opening up the possibility of a pullback. This pullback should be a good thing though, because this is a market that has gotten a little bit ahead of itself over the last couple of days, so a pullback should be thought of as a good thing.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO