What began as discussion regarding the validity of the Utah Lake Restoration Project may move from the court of public opinion to the court of law. Lake Restoration Solutions, LLC filed a complaint in the Third Judicial District Court in Salt Lake County on Jan. 10 against Benjamin Abbott. Abbott is an ecologist and assistant plant and wildlife sciences professor at Brigham Young University, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the Utah Lake Restoration Project.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO