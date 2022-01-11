ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Edwards: Alabama played like champions, but Georgia was just better

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — How often do you look at college football monolith Alabama and say,...

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#College Football#American Football
Digital Courier

Chris Gronkowski on shaker bottles, college endorsements and parties at the legendary 'Club G'

Over a decade since they last played for the Arizona Wildcats, Rob and Chris Gronkowski continue to leave their mark on the UA. Rob Gronkowski, the future Hall of Fame tight end who’s currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, set a world record before Arizona’s spring game by catching a football dropped 600 feet from a hovering helicopter.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Announces That His Wife Has Been Hospitalized

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is asking the Knights family to keep his own in their thoughts. On Monday, the coach shared an update regarding the health of his wife Kristi, who’s currently hospitalized battling an undisclosed infection. “I want to sincerely thank all those who have reached out...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Former Michigan defensive back announces transfer destination

Former Michigan cornerback George Johnson has committed to UMass, according to a post on his social media page. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal 10 days ago, reportedly as a wide receiver, after spending line on both sides of the ball early in his career. The 6-foot junior...
NFL
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Transfer News

Welcome to college football in 2022. Monday morning, a seventh-year Nebraska Huskers player decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Yes, you read that correctly – a seventh-year college football player will be entering the transfer portal. Will Honas, a seventh-year linebacker for the Huskers football program, has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State football: A new Day at OSU

Although the title of this article, It’s a new Day at OSU, is in obvious reference to Ryan Day, it can be interpreted in two different ways. I say it is a new Day at the Ohio State football program because Ryan Day is showing a much different, tougher mindset this offseason compared to last. He did not like what he saw during the 2021 season and has really cleaned house and revamped his coaching staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS

