Daily Devotional – God is Faithful to Repentance

One of the major themes of the Bible is justification by faith. Early in the Hebrew Bible we read that Abraham “believed the Lord, and he credited it to him as righteousness.” (Genesis 15:6 NIV) Abraham believed the incredible things that God told him, for instance, that he and his wife Sarah would have a child when he was almost a hundred and she was ninety years old. And when God asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, this child of their old age, Abraham proceeded to perform the sacrifice, only to be stopped by God at the last moment. In the New Testament, the lesson of justification by faith is made explicit, and we are told that we cannot be saved by our good works, for all of us fall short, and sin repeatedly. Jesus dying on the cross is a divine reenactment of the sacrifice of Isaac, but without the last-minute reprieve. The parallels between Jesus’s death and the sacrifice of Isaac are unmistakable, the main difference being that Jesus’s sacrifice is carried out. Christians are called to have faith in that saving sacrifice, and this can be a hard thing to do. Many just can’t bring themselves to believe, and then what? Should those who can’t bring themselves to believe the Gospel despair? No, but perhaps they should pray for help with their unbelief. Just as we aren’t saved by our works, we can’t force ourselves to believe something we simply cannot believe. To believe, or not believe, is a kind of action, an act of assent, as it were, and it can’t be forced. Believe, if you can, and if you can’t, pray that your unbelief might be healed. –Christopher Simon.

