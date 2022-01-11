Daily Devotional – God is Faithful to Repentance

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 1 John 1:5-10. One of the factors that build confidence is reliability. When those that we place our faith in, deliver, we can grow in confidence and trust. “This is the message we have heard from him and declare...
Ainsley Earnhardt is more than just a co-host on Fox News’ Fox and Friends. She enjoys instilling faith in others, giving them hope that better days are to come. Earhardt is the author of three New York Times bestsellers, including The Light Within Me, and often uses Twitter to share religious affirmations as a means of encouragement for her 434,000 followers.
Little over a week ago, Christmas was celebrated by millions around the world in varying ways for varying reasons. For Christians, the celebration of Christmas holds a special meaning, the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. During his brief earthly ministry, Jesus taught us how...
One of my common sayings lately is that common sense is not common anymore. It is a new year and we all could use more of God’s wisdom for whatever this year holds. A Bible teacher years ago defined wisdom as seeing life from God’s perspective. Don’t you wish you had God’s viewpoint? Because He sees the whole picture from beginning to end.
We get dressed every morning to prepare for the work of the day, putting on our uniforms, as it were, and dressing appropriately for both the work ahead and the day’s weather. Why not clothe the soul with the protective garments of faith as well? In the grand scheme of things, our immortal soul is worth infinitely more than our corruptible bodies, and thus we should take greater pains to protect it. The faith and knowledge that God loves us and wants us to be well while we carry out His will is a protective garment greater than anything we have in our closets. A great addition to the morning routine is to “gird up your loins” with the garments of faith and thanksgiving, remembering that our primary mission and the very meaning of our life is to love God with all our hearts, and to love our fellow man as we love ourselves. How wonderful that we can put on the garments of faith each day and go out into the world prepared to do God’s work! – Christopher Simon.
The love of God which gave us salvation through Jesus Christ has also. given us the desire to live in a manner pleasing to God. But our love. for God will become productive only when we exercise our faith that. God's way of living is good for us. We carry...
Sister Camille N. Johnson, the Primary General President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivered Tuesday’s devotional address. She spoke on anchoring ourselves to Christ. Sister Johnson began with a story to illustrate her topic. On Dec. 3, 2021, Hawaii had a blizzard warning. As freakish...
“The LORD will give strength to His people; The LORD will bless His people with peace.” –Psalms 29:11. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” –Matthew 5:4. What is the blessing of PEACE? It is the freedom from disturbance; tranquility. With so many...
If you had to live with someone just like yourself for the rest of your life, would you look forward to the opportunity, or are you already dreading the thought?. As we consider this, we are questioning our character. Character is the mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual. It is descriptive of who a person is and how they think. Therefore, character and values will eventually reveal themselves in actions.
One of the major themes of the Bible is justification by faith. Early in the Hebrew Bible we read that Abraham “believed the Lord, and he credited it to him as righteousness.” (Genesis 15:6 NIV) Abraham believed the incredible things that God told him, for instance, that he and his wife Sarah would have a child when he was almost a hundred and she was ninety years old. And when God asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, this child of their old age, Abraham proceeded to perform the sacrifice, only to be stopped by God at the last moment. In the New Testament, the lesson of justification by faith is made explicit, and we are told that we cannot be saved by our good works, for all of us fall short, and sin repeatedly. Jesus dying on the cross is a divine reenactment of the sacrifice of Isaac, but without the last-minute reprieve. The parallels between Jesus’s death and the sacrifice of Isaac are unmistakable, the main difference being that Jesus’s sacrifice is carried out. Christians are called to have faith in that saving sacrifice, and this can be a hard thing to do. Many just can’t bring themselves to believe, and then what? Should those who can’t bring themselves to believe the Gospel despair? No, but perhaps they should pray for help with their unbelief. Just as we aren’t saved by our works, we can’t force ourselves to believe something we simply cannot believe. To believe, or not believe, is a kind of action, an act of assent, as it were, and it can’t be forced. Believe, if you can, and if you can’t, pray that your unbelief might be healed. –Christopher Simon.
Fish flap their fins for many hours daily. These swimming creatures stay in motion for most of their lives to find food, stay alert, for balance when the water moves around them and to avoid bumping into rocks and stumps. When fish sleep their eyes are open because they do not have eyelids. It is rare to see a fish completely still.
Costica Bradatan and Ed Simon | Broadleaf Books | 2021. The God Beat: What Journalism Says about Faith and Why It Matters collects some of the best recent articles about religion in America. Edited by Costica Bradatan, religion editor for the LA Review of Books, and Ed Simon, a staff writer for The Millions, the volume contains a diverse array of essays previously published in outlets such as The Atlantic, Religion Dispatches, Aeon, LA Review of Books, and Tablet.
A Vindicator political cartoon last month showed a child saying, “I wish America could elect a new Mother Nature,” while watching a TV newscast about the recent tornado and destruction in Kentucky, caught my attention. It made me wonder, did the people living when Noah built the ark...
Anyone who thinks that he will not experience any problems in the new year I believe is naïve and unrealistic. No one knows what the future will be except God. It is comforting to know that God has given believers, who regard the Holy Bible as the Word of God, a clear promise concerning the future events that will enter into their lives.
The title of this newsletter is the title of Philip Yancey’s book on understanding pain and suffering. We need an understanding of pain and suffering for our own sakes, and for the sake of those who ask us for an explanation. and we will be asked. How about these...
Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he […]
Comments / 0