ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Functional Coil Coating Market $651.0 million|Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

According to the Functional Coil Coating Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Construction Lasers Market Technology, Opportunities and Key Manufacturers Report 2018-2025

This research report will give you deep insights about the Construction Lasers Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 354 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Organic Snacks Market Estimated to Attain $24,035.2 Million By 2025 | CAGR 13.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Snacks Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Generation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, "the global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Organic snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body. It includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, and confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars, and other snacks. As consumers tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased focus on healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic foods have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Power Rental Market Report- Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2030

Rise in electricity consumption for commercial and industrial applications has increased the supply–demand gap in the power market. This slit is even more obvious during the peak hours for power consumption. This has propelled the expansion of power rental systems, which are proficient in providing provisional electricity at times of low supply of power. Furthermore, surge in demand for momentary electricity supply sources at times of festivals, events, and fairs is expected to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years. In addition, these power systems deliver a peak shaving, which permits various industries to allot their power load consistently during non-peak and peak hours.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Size Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2030

Apple Cider Vinegar Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Form (Liquid and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Store, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. According to the report, the global apple cider vinegar industry generated $838.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.81 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bromine Derivatives Market Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities up to 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bromine derivative market generated $826.4 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.35 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Semiconductor Material Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the semiconductor material market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the semiconductor material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-5%. In this market, substrate is the largest segment by material type, whereas consumer electronics are largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of the semiconductor industry.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basf#Market Trends#Market Segment#Akzo Nobel N V#Axalta Coatings Systems#Cagr#Lamea#Basf Se#Eastman Chemical Company#Kansai Paint Co Ltd#Kelcoatings Ltd#Nippon Paints H
atlantanews.net

Organic Coffee Market growing at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach $12.6 billion by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Coffee Market by Type, Packaging Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global organic coffee market size was $6.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Collision Avoidance System Market by Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System, Parking Assistance, and Others), Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, and Camera), and Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, and Rail) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Window Films Market Outlook 2021- Explains COVID-19 Impact, Share and Future Growth, Size, Dynamic Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global Window Films market was pegged at $10.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $17.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand for energy-efficient window films and surge in demand from the automobile industry drive the global Window Films market. However, surge in regulation on tinted films hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Crunchy Chocolate Market to Generate $27.86 Billion by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Crunchy Chocolate Market was estimated at $16.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $27.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Extruders Market worth $11.5 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Extruders Market by Extruder Type (Single-Screw, Twin-Screw, Ram), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecasts to 2026", The market is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% from USD 9.3 billion in 2021. This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand from the building & construction industry. APAC is the largest extruders market due to the stringent industrial standardizations pertaining to the high growth of the building & construction industry in the emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is estimated to be the most populated in the world, which creates immense opportunity for the extruders market to grow.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Kosher Food Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2026

Kosher Food Market by Product Type (Culinary Products, Snacks & Savory, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Meat, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026." According to the report, the global kosher food industry was estimated at $19.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $25.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Window Sensors Market 2020 Emerging Trends and Global Demand During the COVID-19 Period till 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the"Window Sensors Market by Type (Indoor and Outdoor), and Application (Commercial and Household): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Specialty Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Hudson, Manulife, Hiscox

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Specialty Insurance Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Single-mode Optical Fiber Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Types, Applications, Analysis and Forecast, Global Industry Research 2027

Allied Market Research published a report on the "Single-mode Optical Fiber Market by Type (G.652, G.653, G.654, G.655, G.656 and G.657), Applications (Telecommunication & Networking, Data Centers, CATV, Factory Automation & Industrial Networking, Military and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025".. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

OTC Artificial Tears Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

Increase in prevalence of eye diseases such as dry eye syndrome and allergic conjunctivitis, rise in demand for artificial tears products, and surge in investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies drive the growth of the global OTC artificial tears market. However, side effects such as blurred vision, redness around the eye, and skin rashes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of eye surgeries, surge in awareness regarding management of dry eye syndrome, and initiatives by the government for the development & production of different novel OTC artificial tears present new opportunities in the coming years.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Market 2022 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

The global virtual private server market was estimated at $2.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $8.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026. Major industry players - DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, IBM, United Internet AG, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, and Rackspace US, Inc.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy