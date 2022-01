When I look back on 2021 and consider the outlook for this year, my primary focus remains "caution." You'd think that 2022 must almost certainly be an improvement over last year, but the old aphorism comes to mind: "Cheer up," they said; "things could be worse. So I cheered up. And, sure enough, things did get worse." I'm not that pessimistic about 2022 — at least not yet — but I'm also pretty sure 2022 will still be a long way from "normal."

