Coyotes Earn First Summit League Win

Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
HARRISBURG – Pierre Governor Girls Wrestling won for the fourth time in as many tournaments Saturday, capturing the Harrisburg Invitational. Pierre scored 124 points, ahead of second-place Canton by 27 points. Gianna Stangeland won for the Governors at 132 pounds, with Ciara McFarling winning at 285. Runners-up were Sydney...
The only remaining men’s basketball team without a Horizon League victory this season, Robert Morris rode Khaliel Spear’s double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds to a 72-62 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night at UPMC Events Center. It was just the fourth league victory for Robert...
LAS VEGAS – The Illinois women's tennis team opened the 2022 season with its first match at the Bella the Ball Collegiate Invitational on Sunday (January 16), falling to No. 11 Baylor, 6-1, at the Darling Tennis Center. The Illini (0-1) dropped the doubles point as the junior duo...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It’s been a whirlwind weekend for Fort Dodge state champion Drew Bennett. The Dodger graduate saw his first action as a Hawkeye and also picked up his first career victory in a double dual weekend for Iowa. Fellow FDSH graduate, 12th-ranked Drake Ayala, earned his...
MURDO – White River captured another Jones County Invitational tournament championship Saturday, running past Lyman 58-36 at Harold Thune Auditorium. Joe Sayler, who was named as the tournament MVP, led the Tigers with 23 points. Isaac Thomas scored 13 for the Raiders. Stanley County won third place, topping Philip...
Remember Braxton Burmeister?
The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon.
After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season.
Burmeister...
BROOKINGS (AP) — Alex Arians scored 19 points and led five players in double-digit scoring as South Dakota State rolled over Denver, 80-62 to stay unbeaten through six Summit League games. The Jackrabbits (15-4, 6-0) raced to a 21-point lead at intermission, 44-23, and cruised to the win. – DENVER...
The Colo-NESCO basketball teams both fell short against Iowa Star Conference South Division-leading Baxter teams at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Jan. 11.
The Colo-NESCO boys saw their four-game winning streak snapped with a 59-35 loss to the Bolts. The Royals dropped to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference and Baxter went to...
RAPID CITY – A comeback from a 5-0 deficit fell just short Saturday as the Oahe Capital girls lost 5-4 to the Rushmore Thunder at the Thunder Dome. Alyssa Stahl scored the first Capital goal late in the second period. Brylee Kafka then scored in the third period, followed by two goals from Ashton Lee, who also had an assist.
(KGPE) – Learn why Tuesday night’s home game against Utah State could be the perfect time to root on the surging Fresno State men’s basketball team, and about the weekly awards that Bulldog stars Orlando Robinson and Haley Cavinder earned on Monday.
