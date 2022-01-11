ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Coyotes Earn First Summit League Win

By David Burrall
drgnews.com
 7 days ago

GRAND FORKS, ND (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Governor Girl Wrestlers Win Another Tourney

HARRISBURG – Pierre Governor Girls Wrestling won for the fourth time in as many tournaments Saturday, capturing the Harrisburg Invitational. Pierre scored 124 points, ahead of second-place Canton by 27 points. Gianna Stangeland won for the Governors at 132 pounds, with Ciara McFarling winning at 285. Runners-up were Sydney...
PIERRE, SD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Morris men finally get first Horizon League win of season

The only remaining men’s basketball team without a Horizon League victory this season, Robert Morris rode Khaliel Spear’s double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds to a 72-62 victory over Northern Kentucky on Saturday night at UPMC Events Center. It was just the fourth league victory for Robert...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Summit League#Nd#Ap#The Fighting Hawks
fightingillini.com

Ferrari Earns First Collegiate Win in Setback to No. 11 Baylor

LAS VEGAS – The Illinois women's tennis team opened the 2022 season with its first match at the Bella the Ball Collegiate Invitational on Sunday (January 16), falling to No. 11 Baylor, 6-1, at the Darling Tennis Center. The Illini (0-1) dropped the doubles point as the junior duo...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Messenger

Bennett earns first win as a Hawkeye

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It’s been a whirlwind weekend for Fort Dodge state champion Drew Bennett. The Dodger graduate saw his first action as a Hawkeye and also picked up his first career victory in a double dual weekend for Iowa. Fellow FDSH graduate, 12th-ranked Drake Ayala, earned his...
FORT DODGE, IA
drgnews.com

White River Tops Lyman For Jones County Title

MURDO – White River captured another Jones County Invitational tournament championship Saturday, running past Lyman 58-36 at Harold Thune Auditorium. Joe Sayler, who was named as the tournament MVP, led the Tigers with 23 points. Isaac Thomas scored 13 for the Raiders. Stanley County won third place, topping Philip...
MURDO, SD
Wyoming News

Former UA commit Braxton Burmeister reportedly transferring to San Diego State - which opens '22 season vs. Arizona

Remember Braxton Burmeister? The prolific quarterback from San Diego was committed to Arizona – twice – before altering course and signing with Oregon. After transferring to and playing well for Virginia Tech, Burmeister reportedly is coming back to the West Coast – and could be the starter for the Wildcats’ first opponent next season. Burmeister...
SAN DIEGO, CA
drgnews.com

Both Jackrabbit Teams Stop Pioneers

BROOKINGS (AP) — Alex Arians scored 19 points and led five players in double-digit scoring as South Dakota State rolled over Denver, 80-62 to stay unbeaten through six Summit League games. The Jackrabbits (15-4, 6-0) raced to a 21-point lead at intermission, 44-23, and cruised to the win. – DENVER...
BROOKINGS, SD
drgnews.com

Capital Girls Come Back, But Lose At Rushmore

RAPID CITY – A comeback from a 5-0 deficit fell just short Saturday as the Oahe Capital girls lost 5-4 to the Rushmore Thunder at the Thunder Dome. Alyssa Stahl scored the first Capital goal late in the second period. Brylee Kafka then scored in the third period, followed by two goals from Ashton Lee, who also had an assist.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy