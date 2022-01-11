ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland’s total COVID-19 death toll passes 100,000

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s total COVID-19 death toll has passed 100,000, the health...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Iran reports its first three deaths from Omicron coronavirus variant

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s health ministry reported the country’s first three deaths from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on Saturday. “The number of patients with Omicron in the country has reached 1,162 and … one death has been reported due to Omicron in each of the cities of Tabriz, Yazd and Shahrekord, and one critically ill patient is hospitalised in Ahvaz,” ministry spokesman Mohammad Hashemi told state broadcaster IRIB.
WORLD
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 update: Global death toll passes 5.5 million

The global Covid death toll has passed the grim milestone of 5.5 million, with a figure of 5,504,291 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, infections passed 313 million to a world wide figure of 313,497,756. More than half of people in Europe could contract the Omicron in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Eight million people tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain, health data shows

MADRID (Reuters) – The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain since the pandemic started in 2020 has reached 8 million, according to Health Ministry data on Friday. The number of cases increased by 162,500 since Thursday. Spain’s 14-day coronavirus infection rate rose to 3,192...
WORLD
whbl.com

India’s main cities record sharp fall in COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai have reported a big fall in COVID-19 infections in the past two days and most of those who contracted the virus have recovered at home, authorities said on Monday. Mumbai’s daily new infections fell below 10,000 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Reuters
whbl.com

Don’t drag Nord Stream 2 into conflict over Ukraine, German defmin says

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Thursday warned against drawing a link between the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, meant to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, and the differences with Moscow over Ukraine. “We should not drag (Nord Stream 2) into this conflict,” Lambrecht told...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whbl.com

Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong is following mainland China’s zero-tolerance approach to control COVID-19, rankling many residents of the international financial hub as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus. Hong Kong effectively closed its borders and imposed social restrictions this month to deal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Czech lawmakers interrupt marathon debate over government confidence

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech lower house lawmakers suspended a marathon session to vote on a confidence motion in the new centre-right government on Thursday as opposition forces dragged the debate to 22 hours before seeking an interruption. The new five-party ruling coalition won a combined 108 seats in the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Germany ending 'untenable' ban on advertising abortions

Germany s justice minister on Monday launched a drive to remove from the country's criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services, a provision that he said is untenable. The move is the first of several liberal social policies planned by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s governing coalition, which took office last month. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right party, now in opposition, had defended the criminal code's paragraph 219a, that bans advertising abortions. It carries a fine or prison sentence of up to two years.Under a compromise in 2019, Merkel’s government left the ban formally in place but...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK travel to France: What are the new rules?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 20 December 2021 has ended.The Interior Ministry in Paris said: “Faced with the predominance of the Omicron variant both in France and in the United Kingdom, the government has chosen to ease the specific health control measures at the borders which had been decided last December for vaccinated travellers from the United Kingdom.”These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy