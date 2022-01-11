Poland’s total COVID-19 death toll passes 100,000

Germany s justice minister on Monday launched a drive to remove from the country's criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services, a provision that he said is untenable. The move is the first of several liberal social policies planned by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s governing coalition, which took office last month. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right party, now in opposition, had defended the criminal code's paragraph 219a, that bans advertising abortions. It carries a fine or prison sentence of up to two years.Under a compromise in 2019, Merkel’s government left the ban formally in place but...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO