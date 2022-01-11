Mark Edwards: Alabama played like champions, but Georgia was just better

Mac Jones looked a little bit out of his element against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, and his moment on the sideline with Josh McDaniels seemed to indicate that as well. The New England Patriots quarterback went viral during the team’s Wild Card game against Buffalo for a funny moment in the first half. McDaniels, New England’s offensive coordinator, was trying to discuss something with Jones on the bench, but Jones seemed more preoccupied with looking at his own breath in the cold. Take a look.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO