It may have benefitted Colts owner Jim Irsay to give his state of the franchise away from a blaring jet engine (how hard would it have been to film this on the actual aircraft?) but the message was still understood. He wants “anyone stepping through the 56th Street doors” to be “all chips in” next season. What does he actually mean by that is anyone’s guess. Is that the sound of an owner still reeling from the franchise’s worst loss and putting everyone on notice or is it a veiled shot at Carson Wentz and other players who chose to be unvaccinated? The latter was a clear emphasis by Irsay, who ahead of the season said getting vaccinated was “the right thing to do” for players wanting to reach the ultimate goal in the NFL. What Irsay exactly meant is only clear to the man himself but it begs the question if he believes Wentz and others are truly putting “all chips in” and what that could mean this off-season.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO