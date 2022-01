The Los Angeles Master Chorale has received a major gift from the National Endowment for the Arts for its upcoming project “United We Sing.”. The company received a total of $45,000, which will be used for the showcase set to be performed on May 8, 2022 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. “United We Sing” will include music by Alice Parker, Mary Lou Williams, under the baton of Guest Conductor Rollo Dilworth, who will also contribute music to the program.

