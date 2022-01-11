ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Ed Perkins on Travel: Air travel consumer protections: What to expect

By Ed Perkins, Tribune Content Agency
tucson.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, I fully expect to see a Department of Transportation (DoT) ruling that airlines must assure that any minor traveling with a family be seated adjacent to an adult family member without requiring either to pay an advance seat selection fee. But I wouldn't be surprised if that turns out...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Winter weather compounds air travel problems

The number of flight cancellations caused by staff shortages should soon subside, but wintry weather is leading to new problems for flyers around the country. Pilots and crews were in short supply at the end of December, in part because many had reached the maximum number of hours that federal regulations allowed them to fly, said Kathleen Bangs, spokeswoman of FlightAware, an app that tracks flights, cancellations and delays. A lot of employees had worked overtime or filled in for coworkers out because of the coronavirus.
ATLANTA, GA
Hutch Post

Advice for traveling by air in the coming days

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Those traveling by air in the coming days are probably having a little anxiety with so many flights being delayed. Autumn Westfall with First National Travel says that it's not flights out of Wichita that are being canceled, it's the flights at the connecting points. Her advice is to plan well ahead before you leave for the airport and call ahead to get the latest status on any flights.
WICHITA, KS
tucson.com

Ed Perkins on Travel: Travel in 2022: My fearless forecast

When I look back on 2021 and consider the outlook for this year, my primary focus remains "caution." You'd think that 2022 must almost certainly be an improvement over last year, but the old aphorism comes to mind: "Cheer up," they said; "things could be worse. So I cheered up. And, sure enough, things did get worse." I'm not that pessimistic about 2022 — at least not yet — but I'm also pretty sure 2022 will still be a long way from "normal."
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Ed Perkins
abc17news.com

The perils of air travel right now — and a silver lining

The year is off to a rough start for air travelers. Widespread cancellations, tied in part to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus among airline crews, have piled up over Christmas and into 2022. And the highly transmissible variant has once again intensified personal risk calculations around...
TRAVEL
brproud.com

U.S. Department of Transportation releases air travel consumer report

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD)- The. U.S. Department of Transportation releases its Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) consumer reports for on time performances, mishandled baggage and more. COVID-19 resulted in significant changes to airlines operations in October 2021. The ATCR is designed to assist consumers with information on the quality on services reported...
TRAVEL
fox5ny.com

U.S. air travel nightmare continues

The new year brought the same problems for many air travelers in the United States. Canceled or delayed flights are causing a travel mess for passengers across the country. Many spent their new year in an airport. Airlines canceled more than 5,000 flights over the weekend. And more than 2,600...
TRAVEL
Odessa American

CHAPMAN: A vaccine mandate for air travel is a flight of fancy

Most children learn that while a few pieces of candy are a treat, eating a whole bag can be misery. Most adult understand that taking a multivitamin every day may be good for your health, but taking two or three or four is a waste. In much of life, restraint is a virtue.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Rail Travel#Consumer Reports#Deregulation#Dot#Covid
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Air travel chaos continues with more cancellations, U.S. jobless claims down and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. ABC NEWS– The air travel chaos continues tonight with more cancellations, grounded flights and long lines as people try to head home. Omicron hitting flight crews just as weather snarls air travel, with more than 10,000 flights canceled since New Year’s Day. The TSA tells ABC News that more than 2,600 employees currently have COVID-19, slamming the already short-staffed airlines. This means more flight cancellations could be on the way for the rest of the week, and there’s no telling how long this will last.
COLUMBIA, SC
Seekingalpha.com

Air Lease Corporation: An Attractive Play On Air Travel

Air Lease Corporation is a quality company that experienced a slight pullback in performance. For airlines, acquiring aircraft can be an expensive proposition. Not only do you have the high cost that is often financed through debt, you also have the fact that you can only write off the interest expense and associated depreciation of the aircraft for tax purposes. Leasing aircraft provides far greater flexibility in the long run, plus you get the tax benefit of writing off the leases in whole. Due to all of these factors, the aircraft leasing space has grown in recent years and one of the top beneficiaries of this has been Air Lease Corporation (AL). Although the company is experiencing a slight pullback in terms of performance this year, the long-term outlook for this enterprise is favorable. Debt is currently high and likely needs to come down, but shares are priced attractively enough that the company could make for a good prospect for price-conscious investors.
TRAVEL
Telegraph

When is the next Covid travel update, and what can we expect to change?

All fully vaccinated adults travelling to the UK are currently required to take a pre-departure test, a Day 2 PCR test and to self-isolate until they receive a negative result for the second test. Unvaccinated travellers face tougher restrictions. The regulations differ slightly for children depending on their age. However, testing can add hundreds of pounds to the price of a family holiday.
TRAVEL
KEVN

Air travel tough this holiday

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. City Council approves a 5 year lease with Main Street Square. Updated: 17 hours ago. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
TrendHunter.com

Bespoke Air Travel Apps

Air Partner, a world-leading company in the provision of aircraft charter services and related solutions to companies, governments and wealthy individuals around the world, has launched a brand new air travel app that aims to make it more convenient for members of the JetCard membership program to go about accessing perks and making reservations from the comfort of their smartphone.
CELL PHONES
businesstravelnews.com

IATA: Air Travel Recovery Rate Slows in November

Domestic air travel in November declined slightly month over month, largely due to "strengthened travel restrictions in China," but that was outweighed by growth in international passenger demand as more markets reopened, according to the International Air Transportation Association. At least that was the scenario prior to the emergency of...
TRAVEL
NBC Philadelphia

What Delta Air Lines Predicts for Business Travel After the Omicron Variant

Delta executives predict that corporate travel will return in the spring at a similar level to where it had rebounded before the omicron variant. It's wait-and-see right now, but 80% of corporate travel survey respondents thought they would travel the same or more in the first quarter than they did in fourth quarter, before office reopening delays pushed that out.
SMALL BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Travel Bug Hits Consumers, Creating Rare Opportunity For Brands

Data analyzing consumer behavior confirms that people want something new, making now the perfect time for search advertisers and performance marketers to plan detailed campaigns to reach consumers showing an interest in travel. Tripadvisor’s Travel in 2022: A Look Ahead report, created and published in partnership with Ipsos MORI, surveyed...
TRAVEL
Boston Herald

Commentary: Reinventing air travel by ‘planepooling’

It’s been said that in the southeastern United States, whether your soul is headed for Heaven or Hell, it will have to change planes in Charlotte or Atlanta. Thus is the notoriety of commercial aviation’s hub-and-spoke system. Regional flights often require you to fly through a hub —...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy