No Surprises Act & Good Faith Estimates

“No one should have to worry about going bankrupt after falling ill or seeking critical care.” – Xavier Becerra, Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Secretary Becerra made the statement after the Assistant Secretary of Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) released a report with findings that “surprise medical bills are relatively common among privately-insured patients and can average more than $1,200 for services provided by anesthesiologists, $2,600 for surgical assistants, and $750 for childbirth-related care.” The ASPE report also indicated “that an estimated 18 percent of emergency room visits by individuals with large employer coverage resulted in one or more out-of-network charges, and this percentage varies greatly by state, ranging from a low of 3 percent in Minnesota to a high of 38 percent in Texas.” Self-pay patients are also affected by the No Surprises Act (NSA).

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO