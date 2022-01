Catie Li kicks off 2022 with her fashion line for Amazon’s The Drop collection. “New collaborations drop with little notice and are only available to shop for 30 hours,” said the Los Angeles-based model. “Clothes are made on demand once orders are placed so fabric and material are never wasted! My collection consists of great statement staple pieces that can be for all seasons. (They’re) made to be forever in your closet and wardrobe rotation. Since I travel often, I like to travel light, so staples that can be styled multiple ways are a win for me.” Li stays in touch with fans on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/catieli/).

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO