Kanye West Steps Out With Kids North, Saint & Psalm After Back-To-Back Dates With Julia Fox – Photos

By Cynthia Cook
 6 days ago

Kayne West was on daddy duty Saturday in LA with his kids after a wild string of dates with new flame Julia Fox.

Kanye West, 44, was a doting dad on Saturday, Jan. 8, as he spent time with his children, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. The hit rapper — who just enjoyed a slew of whirlwind romantic dates with model and actress Julia Fox, 31 — sported a typical Kanye look for the LA outing, wearing a black puffer jacket over a blue hoodie from his Yeezy x GAP line and pairing the look with black jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTq9j_0diHV65N00
Kanye West spends the weekend with his kids (Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID).

The “Famous” rapper was reportedly spending Saturday with his children at an LA hotel playing board games like “Connect 4” and “Guess Who.” The children were chauffeured to the hotel to meet their dad with brothers Saint and Psalm photographed outside in stylish outfits echoing their father. Saint sported a grey t-shit and dark jeans tucked into rain boots while Psalm wore a yellow-and-grey plait shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VW7Mz_0diHV65N00
Saint & Psalm West spend quality time with dad Kanye (Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID).

North was also spotted outside the hotel sporting a purple t-shirt, distressed wide leg jeans, and chunky purple sneakers, pairing the look with blonde-highlighted braids. North’s baby sister Chicago was not photographed, but possibly joined her siblings and dad for the fun outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRZ8M_0diHV65N00
North West enjoys time with dad Kanye in LA (Clint Brewer Photography / A.I.M / BACKGRID).

Quality time with dad comes after Kanye spent most of his days in the new year with Julia on a series of New York City outings. The Uncut Gems actress detailed their second date and how she met the Yeezy designer in a brief piece for Interview magazine that was accompanied by a super sexy photoshoot from her post-date makeover just days ago. In several of the photos, the pair can be seen making out, kissing and showing plenty of PDA.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the actress penned in the piece, published on Thursday, Jan. 6 in reference to the couple’s initial dinner date at Carbone in South Beach, Miami. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” she explained.

Comments / 16

Debbie Newell
4d ago

Poor kids hardly ever see their parents. Thanks to the nannies an chauffer's an housemaids that truly looks after them.

Reply
5
