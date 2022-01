CPI has increased 0.5% since December. The global crypto market has spiked 3.4% since yesterday. Stricter policies from the Fed can continue the bearish market for crypto. The daily cost of living in the world’s biggest economy is increasing every day. US inflation has reached 7% as recorded on January 12th. It’s the largest increase in 40 years. To understand this inflation from a practical perspective, used car prices are up by almost 37%, and the average rental cost is up by almost 10%. Other daily necessity items such as food and fuel are also experiencing a sharp spike in prices.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO