ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland’s total COVID-19 death toll passes 100,000

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s total COVID-19 death toll has passed 100,000, the health...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hungary govt expects COVID-19 cases to surge, shortens quarantine period

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary expects a substantial further increase in COVID-19 cases over the coming weeks due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday. Gulyas said the number of daily new cases would likely hit...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

COVID-19 Omicron variant now dominant in Italy, health body says

MILAN (Reuters) – The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant is now predominant in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, accounting for 81% of cases in a flash survey on Jan. 3. The previous survey showed Omicron at just 28% of cases on Dec. 20. “In Italy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 update: Global death toll passes 5.5 million

The global Covid death toll has passed the grim milestone of 5.5 million, with a figure of 5,504,291 according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, infections passed 313 million to a world wide figure of 313,497,756. More than half of people in Europe could contract the Omicron in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

WHO warns against treating Covid-19 like flu

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned against treating COVID-19 as an endemic illness like flu, rather than as a pandemic, saying the spread of the Omicron variant has not yet stabilized. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday it may be time to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Reuters
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Italy reports 184,615 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 316 deaths

MILAN – Italy reported 184,615 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 196,224 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 316 from 313. Italy has registered 140,188 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.15 million cases to date.
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Chinese city of Dalian finds Omicron case from Tianjin – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – The northeastern Chinese city of Dalian detected one COVID-19 infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state television said in a report late on Wednesday. The virus detected in the infected individual, who arrived in Dalian from the northern city of Tianjin, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

China’s Zhuhai cancels all flights to Beijing over COVID-19

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s southern city of Zhuhai has cancelled all flights to the capital, Beijing, from Friday because of concerns over COVID-19, state television said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TRAFFIC
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Burkina Faso reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Burkina Faso on Friday reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, which it said in a statement had been detected across 42 hotspots. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross; editing by Diane Craft)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Canadian truckers to stay exempt from COVID-19 vaccine requirements

(Reuters) – Canadian truckers will remain exempted from COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the border with the United States, a spokesperson at the Canada Border Services Agency said on Wednesday. However, truckers from the U.S. will still need to be vaccinated or they will be turned back at the border...
INDUSTRY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Thailand reports first death from Omicron coronavirus variant

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has reported its first death from the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Sunday. The death, a 86-year-old woman from the southern province of Songkhla, came after Thailand detected its first Omicron case last month that led to the reinstatement of its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

France foreign ministry demands immediate release of French-Iranian academic Adelkhah

PARIS (Reuters) – Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to five years in prison but was recently living under house arrest, has once again been incarcerated, France’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, demanding her immediate release. “The decision to re-incarcerate her, which we condemn, can only...
EUROPE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Factbox-Women’s quotas on company boards: The EU’s frontrunners and laggards

(Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is making a new push at boosting women’s representation on company boards, trying to unblock European legislation for a women’s quota that has been stuck since 2012. Germany has been among those EU countries resisting a quota, arguing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany ending 'untenable' ban on advertising abortions

Germany s justice minister on Monday launched a drive to remove from the country's criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services, a provision that he said is untenable. The move is the first of several liberal social policies planned by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s governing coalition, which took office last month. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right party, now in opposition, had defended the criminal code's paragraph 219a, that bans advertising abortions. It carries a fine or prison sentence of up to two years.Under a compromise in 2019, Merkel’s government left the ban formally in place but...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy