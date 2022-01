The teaser of Atomic Heart took the gamers by surprise with its setting and gamers everywhere when it was first released. From the first look of it, the teaser of Atomic Heart looks very intriguing and definitely gives out the alternate reality vibes of “Black Mirror”, “Fallout” or “Stalker” but where it stands different is the storyline one can see in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO