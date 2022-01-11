ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Way Too Early College Football Top 25 Ahead Of Next Season

247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Pate and Dennis Dodd share...

247sports.com

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
247Sports

Ed Orgeron explains why former LSU stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase haven't missed a beat with Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made for one of the most eclectic duos in college football during their time with the LSU Tigers, including a 2019 national championship run in which Chase hauled in 1,780 yards worth of passes from Burrow en route to 20 touchdowns. Fast-forward two seasons later, and the two — now Cincinnati Bengals teammates — picked up right where they left off as Chase caught for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie with Burrow once again throwing him the football in 2021.
Person
Josh Pate
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
FanSided

Florida football schedule 2022: Way-too-early game-by-game picks for Billy Napier’s first season

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are looking to get this new era of Florida football started off on the right foot. How will Florida do in 2022?. Dan Mullen didn’t work out for the Florida Gators, so Scott Stricklin decided to move on and find a new coach to lead the Florida football program. Billy Napier worked out well with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Maybe he can work out well with the Gators.
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
#Way Too Early#College Football#American Football
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
247Sports

LSU football hiring Georgia assistant Cortez Hankton as WRs coach

LSU football is set to hire Georgia wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Cortez Hankton, Geaux247 and Dawgs247 confirmed Sunday. Hankton will join LSU as its wide receivers coach, filling the last remaining spot on new coach Brian Kelly’s inaugural on-field coaching staff. Hankton is widely-considered one of...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss at Kansas

West Virginia remains winless at Allen Fieldhouse, falling to No. 9 Kansas on Saturday afternoon, 85-59. The Mountaineers had the lead for much of the first half before going into the locker room down two points at halftime. After that, though, the Jayhawks outscored WVU, 52-28, and cruised to the victory. Things went off the rails in the early moments of the second half, according to Bob Huggins.
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson not expected at NU this spring, disputes 'rumors' about his status

A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, though the running back himself disputed that notion. Jackson on Saturday tweeted, "Lol forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me I...
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
CBS Boston

Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team’s draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It’s a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with. The Patriots have picked 21st a total of six times in the franchise’s history, though it has been a decade since the team last picked in that spot. New England has drafted in the spot four times since Bill Belichick took over, and the results have been pretty good with those four selections. Here’s a look at who the...
247Sports

VIDEO: UCLA signee Kamari Ramsey talks from Polynesian Bowl

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive back and UCLA signee Kamari Ramsey checked in for the Polynesian Bowl earlier today. Ramsey is among the top safety prospects in the country and has the kind of all around game that could see him playing early for the Bruins. He has a college body right now, shows plenty of range to be a factor in the passing game and plenty of physicality to be strong in run support.
247Sports

JUST IN: Illini tight end Luke Ford returning for his senior season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The pitches from Bret Bielema and Barry Lunney Jr. were enough to bring tight end Luke Ford back to school for one more year. Ford announced a return to Champaign to play for Bielema, the Illini head coach, and Lunney Jr., the offensive coordinator. Ford did not publicly declare for the 2022 NFL Draft but seriously entertained the idea of entering his name to the draft to begin his professional career. His ability to block at the position drew interest from NFL teams. Instead, he’s returning to Illinois to increase his stock and likely be more involved within the team’s offense. He had 15 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns last season, all career highs.
247Sports

Louisville announces the signing of WR Tyler Hudson

University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield announced the latest addition to his roster on Monday afternoon. Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson, who was named a first-team FCS All-American this past season, committed to the Cardinals last week. He has signed a financial aid agreement with the Cardinals and has already enrolled in classes.
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 395: Illini lose but find reinforcements

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss No. 17-ranked Illinois basketball's 96-88 double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue. The guys discuss whether they are encouraged or discouraged in the showing, especially given Kofi Cockburn's struggled. The guys discuss surprise performances from Andre Curbelo (welcome back!) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and what they mean for the team moving forward. The guys then look ahead to the next stretch of games.
