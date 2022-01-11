Way Too Early College Football Top 25 Ahead Of Next Season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The pitches from Bret Bielema and Barry Lunney Jr. were enough to bring tight end Luke Ford back to school for one more year. Ford announced a return to Champaign to play for Bielema, the Illini head coach, and Lunney Jr., the offensive coordinator. Ford did not publicly declare for the 2022 NFL Draft but seriously entertained the idea of entering his name to the draft to begin his professional career. His ability to block at the position drew interest from NFL teams. Instead, he’s returning to Illinois to increase his stock and likely be more involved within the team’s offense. He had 15 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns last season, all career highs.
