Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Athens metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Athens-Clarke County, GA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 16 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#16. Carlton, GA

- 1-year price change: +$26,324 (+20.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,343 (+56.3%)

- Typical home value: $156,349 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Ila, GA

- 1-year price change: +$29,457 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,322 (+76.1%)

- Typical home value: $178,906 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Danielsville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$30,394 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,017 (+63.1%)

- Typical home value: $186,238 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Maxeys, GA

- 1-year price change: +$30,960 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,911 (+68.2%)

- Typical home value: $199,526 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Crawford, GA

- 1-year price change: +$32,324 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,069 (+60.7%)

- Typical home value: $198,779 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Comer, GA

- 1-year price change: +$33,261 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,426 (+59.7%)

- Typical home value: $204,460 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Lexington, GA

- 1-year price change: +$33,699 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,322 (+57.7%)

- Typical home value: $211,361 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Colbert, GA

- 1-year price change: +$36,639 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,866 (+58.5%)

- Typical home value: $235,449 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Hull, GA

- 1-year price change: +$37,171 (+18.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,204 (+61.0%)

- Typical home value: $235,388 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Arnoldsville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$42,664 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,576 (+61.3%)

- Typical home value: $267,306 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Winterville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$45,619 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,977 (+74.5%)

- Typical home value: $262,254 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Athens, GA

- 1-year price change: +$61,584 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,827 (+81.5%)

- Typical home value: $293,638 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bogart, GA

- 1-year price change: +$88,567 (+30.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$160,769 (+72.4%)

- Typical home value: $382,689 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Watkinsville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$100,287 (+30.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,691 (+64.3%)

- Typical home value: $433,504 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. North High Shoals, GA

- 1-year price change: +$101,906 (+30.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,316 (+67.7%)

- Typical home value: $434,125 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Bishop, GA

- 1-year price change: +$125,312 (+29.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$211,973 (+63.8%)

- Typical home value: $544,146 (#1 most expensive city in metro)