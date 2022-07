Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 154 cities and towns in Atlanta.

#30. Moreland, GA

- 1-year price change: +$95,711 (+32.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,772 (+78.4%)

- Typical home value: $386,269 (#48 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Brooks, GA

- 1-year price change: +$95,810 (+23.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,582 (+57.5%)

- Typical home value: $500,387 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Lilburn, GA

- 1-year price change: +$95,908 (+32.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$184,288 (+88.7%)

- Typical home value: $392,006 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Brookhaven, GA

- 1-year price change: +$98,364 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$200,735 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $696,850 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Holly Springs, GA

- 1-year price change: +$99,326 (+32.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,131 (+86.7%)

- Typical home value: $405,140 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Ball Ground, GA

- 1-year price change: +$99,588 (+30.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$196,716 (+86.2%)

- Typical home value: $424,793 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Between, GA

- 1-year price change: +$99,768 (+30.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$183,470 (+75.8%)

- Typical home value: $425,576 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Woodstock, GA

- 1-year price change: +$99,800 (+30.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,149 (+80.0%)

- Typical home value: $425,686 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Duluth, GA

- 1-year price change: +$99,805 (+31.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,207 (+80.0%)

- Typical home value: $419,091 (#36 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Dallas, GA

- 1-year price change: +$101,245 (+38.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,661 (+100.8%)

- Typical home value: $363,923 (#52 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Lawrenceville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$101,524 (+35.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,601 (+95.3%)

- Typical home value: $386,453 (#47 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Mountain Park, GA

- 1-year price change: +$103,577 (+25.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,575 (+76.9%)

- Typical home value: $507,371 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Vinings, GA

- 1-year price change: +$104,208 (+23.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$200,520 (+56.9%)

- Typical home value: $552,890 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Loganville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$104,261 (+36.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,493 (+94.1%)

- Typical home value: $388,826 (#46 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Woolsey, GA

- 1-year price change: +$104,555 (+25.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,835 (+57.7%)

- Typical home value: $516,348 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Grayson, GA

- 1-year price change: +$109,936 (+33.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$200,836 (+85.1%)

- Typical home value: $436,889 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Canton, GA

- 1-year price change: +$112,255 (+31.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$204,498 (+77.5%)

- Typical home value: $468,466 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Dunwoody, GA

- 1-year price change: +$112,484 (+21.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$205,713 (+47.1%)

- Typical home value: $642,299 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Peachtree Corners, GA

- 1-year price change: +$117,637 (+28.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$214,301 (+66.4%)

- Typical home value: $537,081 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Dacula, GA

- 1-year price change: +$117,731 (+34.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,169 (+83.4%)

- Typical home value: $455,428 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Sugar Hill, GA

- 1-year price change: +$118,190 (+35.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,315 (+86.1%)

- Typical home value: $448,076 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Buford, GA

- 1-year price change: +$120,200 (+34.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$210,854 (+82.6%)

- Typical home value: $466,085 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Sandy Springs, GA

- 1-year price change: +$122,367 (+22.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$221,945 (+48.5%)

- Typical home value: $679,731 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Roswell, GA

- 1-year price change: +$125,562 (+26.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$216,905 (+55.3%)

- Typical home value: $609,010 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Johns Creek, GA

- 1-year price change: +$146,714 (+29.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$233,061 (+56.0%)

- Typical home value: $649,564 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Suwanee, GA

- 1-year price change: +$151,261 (+34.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$244,488 (+71.8%)

- Typical home value: $585,006 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Alpharetta, GA

- 1-year price change: +$152,955 (+31.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$251,642 (+63.8%)

- Typical home value: $645,915 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Cumming, GA

- 1-year price change: +$153,756 (+36.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$250,879 (+76.6%)

- Typical home value: $578,285 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Berkeley Lake, GA

- 1-year price change: +$168,335 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$290,245 (+63.3%)

- Typical home value: $748,756 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Milton, GA

- 1-year price change: +$197,728 (+30.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$314,155 (+57.8%)

- Typical home value: $857,779 (#1 most expensive city in metro)