ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Way Too Early College Football Top 25 Ahead Of Next Season

247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Pate and Dennis Dodd share...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Pate
247Sports

Ed Orgeron explains why former LSU stars Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase haven't missed a beat with Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made for one of the most eclectic duos in college football during their time with the LSU Tigers, including a 2019 national championship run in which Chase hauled in 1,780 yards worth of passes from Burrow en route to 20 touchdowns. Fast-forward two seasons later, and the two — now Cincinnati Bengals teammates — picked up right where they left off as Chase caught for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns as a rookie with Burrow once again throwing him the football in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Way Too Early#College Football#American Football
FanSided

Florida football schedule 2022: Way-too-early game-by-game picks for Billy Napier’s first season

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are looking to get this new era of Florida football started off on the right foot. How will Florida do in 2022?. Dan Mullen didn’t work out for the Florida Gators, so Scott Stricklin decided to move on and find a new coach to lead the Florida football program. Billy Napier worked out well with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Maybe he can work out well with the Gators.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future. Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas A&M a consensus top five team in way too early top 25 rankings for 2022

Almost as soon as they were released, the way too early top 25 rankings for the upcoming 2022 football season are pretty much in the books. Texas A&M fared extremely well as they generally found themselves ranked no worse than seventh overall and as high as number three in one top 25. For the most part, the Aggies settled in the top five which is a major accomplishment given the fact that they didn't even finish in the final top 25 to end the 2021 football season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
247Sports

LSU football hiring Georgia assistant Cortez Hankton as WRs coach

LSU football is set to hire Georgia wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Cortez Hankton, Geaux247 and Dawgs247 confirmed Sunday. Hankton will join LSU as its wide receivers coach, filling the last remaining spot on new coach Brian Kelly’s inaugural on-field coaching staff. Hankton is widely-considered one of...
NFL
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Peyton Manning Lets Curse Word Slip During 'Monday Night Football'

Somewhere, Archie Manning is muttering to himself, “Don't make me come down there.”. The ManningCast has been an undeniable success for ESPN this season, with Peyton and Eli providing a strong alternative viewing experience to the standard broadcast. It’s a shame that this will likely be the first and last year of the show, though, as the Manning brothers can't seem to stop running afoul of the FCC.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy